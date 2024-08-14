Blow For Vinesh Phogat As CAS Rejects Silver Medal Appeal; IOA Considers Further Legal Action

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a setback for Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, the ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for (CAS) on Wednesday (August 14) dismissed her appeal against her disqualification from the women's 50kg freestyle final at the Olympic Games. The CAS ruling said, "The application filed by Vinesh Phogat on August 7, 2024, is dismissed," effectively ending her hopes of securing a joint silver medal.

Phogat was disqualified from the final bout after being found 100 grams overweight during the weigh-in. She had sought to share the silver medal with Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, whom she had defeated earlier in the competition. Following Phogat's disqualification, Lopez was promoted to the final.

The decision sparked disappointment within the Indian sports community, particularly from Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Dr. PT Usha, who expressed her shock at the CAS verdict.

Usha said the broader implications of the ruling, saying that the marginal weight discrepancy had a profound impact not only on Phogat's career but also on the interpretation of the rules.

"The marginal discrepancy of 100 grams and the resultant consequences have a profound impact, not only in terms of Vinesh's career but also raise serious questions about ambiguous rules and their interpretation," Usha remarked.

She criticized the strict disqualification for such a minor infraction, particularly when it occurred on the second day of competition, arguing that it warranted a more thorough examination.

Usha also addressed the broader issue of stringent regulations in sports, stressing that the current rules fail to account for the physiological and psychological stresses that athletes, especially female athletes, endure. "This case is a stark reminder of the need for more equitable and reasonable standards that prioritize athletes' well-being," she said.