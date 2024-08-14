Nalin Prabhat's Tenure As DG NSG Cut Short For Deputation To AGMUT Cadre

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Wednesday sanctioned the inter-state deputation of NSG DG Nalin Prabhat of the Andhra Pradesh cadre to the AGMUT cadre for a tenure of three years.

Prabhat, a senior IPS officer, is presently serving as the Director General of the National Security Guard (NSG).

“The undersigned is directed to convey approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet for: (i) Curtailment of tenure of Shri Nalin Prabhat, IPS (AP:92) as Director General, National Security Guard(NSG). (ii) Inter-cadre deputation of Shri Nalin Prabhat, IPS (AP:92) from Andhra Pradesh to AGMUT Cadre, initially for a period of three years from the date of joining the AGMUT cadre or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in relaxation of inter-cadre deputation guidelines.”

| Bureaucratic reshuffle: Key appointments in agriculture, steel, other ministries

In a officer memorandum, the Ministry of Home Affairs said,“It is requested that Shri Nalin Prabhat, IPS (AP:92), DG, NSG may be relieved immediately to enable him to join AGMUT cadre.”

It is understood that the IPS officer could be given a new task.

The AGMUT stands for Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory cadre for which the controlling authority is the MHA.

Meanwhile, senior IAS officer Govind Mohan was appointed the next Union Home Secretary, succeeding Ajay Kumar Bhalla .

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Govind Mohan, IAS (Sikkim: 1989), Secretary, Ministry of Culture as Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of Home Affairs with immediate effect. The officer will take over as Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs vice Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, IAS (Assam-Meghalaya: 1984) on completion of his tenure on 22.08.2024," the order stated.

| Govind Mohan appointed as the next Union Home Secretary

Mohan, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, had served as joint secretary and additional secretary in the Union Home Ministry before being appointed as secretary in the Ministry of Culture in October 2021.

| Batchmates hail appointment of 'disciplinarian' Somanathan as cabinet secretary

Bhalla was appointed the Union Home Secretary in August 2019. He has had the longest tenure in the crucial post considered next to the country's top bureaucrat -- the cabinet secretary.