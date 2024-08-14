Specialty Care Management Announces Partnership With Stonebrook To Expand Renal Dialysis & CKD Cost Management Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The collaboration integrates SCM's cutting-edge renal dialysis and CKD cost containment solutions with the Stonebrook's broad of solution partners.

LAHASKA, PA, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Specialty Care Management (SCM) is proud to announce the launch of a new strategic partnership with Stonebrook, a leading provider of aggregated healthcare solutions and advanced data analytics. This alliance is dedicated to amplifying the reach and delivery of innovative and cutting-edge cost containment services.Through this collaboration SCM and Stonebrook aim to set new standards in the industry by integrating advanced technology and marketplace reach to support benefit brokers and self-insured health plans. Joining a collection of leading solution partners, including Hinge Health, INTERLINK, Ciba Health, Hello Heart, and Pivot Health Technologies, the collaborative alliance will offer a comprehensive suite of services tailored to meet the evolving needs of members and the benefit marketplace...Will Rumsey, Sr. VP of Sales at Specialty Care Management, commented on the partnership: "With 1 in 7 US adults afflicted with kidney disease, and the average dialysis claim ballooning north of $900,000 per year, the need for effective risk strategies has never been greater. We are thrilled to join forces with Stonebrook to bring our forward-thinking solutions to a broader market. This partnership underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence, and we are confident that it will have a positive impact on member health outcomes.”This groundbreaking ecosystem is designed to provide consistent member experiences, manage catastrophic claims, guarantee ROI, and offer deep dive data analytics and benchmarking. All data, analytics, and connectivity will be available via the Stonebrook platform, ensuring seamless integration and superior service delivery.About Specialty Care ManagementSpecialty Care Management (SCM) is the industry leader in risk mitigation and cost containment solutions for high-cost renal dialysis and CKD claims. Program areas include Dialysis Risk Management & Repricing, Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Clinical Coaching, and Comprehensive Data Analytics - collectively designed to enhance the predictability, affordability, and enduring sustainability of employer health benefits. Learn more by visiting specialtycm , or scheduling a discovery call with us .About StonebrookStonebrook is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and advanced data analytics, committed to delivering high-quality and innovative services to our clients. With a focus on excellence and client satisfaction, Stonebrook continues to set the standard in the industry. Learn more by visiting stonebrookrisk .

David Olson

Specialty Care Management

+1 917-971-4226

email us here