Kuwait's First New Air Bridge Plane Arrives In Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, Aug 14 (KUNA) - Kuwait's first new air bridge plane carrying 10 tons of relief aid arrived in Sudan on Wednesday to help those affected by the war and floods in that country.

Head of delegation of Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Faisal al-Jarallah told KUNA that the new air bridge of aid plane includes tens, equipment and insecticides for Sudan, under the directives of Kuwait's leadership to help Sudanese who are in distress.

He affirmed continuation of additional aid in the next period for those affected by the war, as part of Kuwait's support for brothers in Sudan.

The plane was received, in the presence of Kuwait's Embassy staff in Port Sudan and KRCS officials.

Meanwhile, acting head of Sudan Red Crescent Society Hassan Abu Bakr expressed appreciation to Kuwait for this support, which shows continued cooperation between the two societies.

He noted that the Sudanese society would supervise distributing humanitarian aid in Nile and Northern States in the first phase. (end)

