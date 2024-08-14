Inventhelp Inventor Develops Convenient Lid Accessory For Beverage Containers (MHO-423)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

"I wanted to create a convenient way to keep a beverage lid handy when using a beverage container," said an inventor, from Wilmington, N.C., "so I invented the LID LEASH. My design enables you to easily access the lid when needed, and it helps prevent the lid from being lost or left behind."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to keep a lid with its beverage container. In doing so, it helps prevent dropped, lost and misplaced lids. As a result, it increases convenience and sanitation. It also could enhance the style of the beverage container. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MHO-423, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp