IEC Chairman Stresses Expanded Role, Neutrality In Elections

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Independent Election Commission (IEC) Chairman Musa Maaytah emphasised that the neutrality of the IEC does not mean it cannot express opinions, noting that the role of the commission has constitutionally expanded.

During a discussion session organised by the Abdul Hameed Shoman Cultural Forum on Monday, titled "The Road to Elections," Maaytah explained that developing life in Jordan is a collective responsibility that requires the combined efforts of various parties and cannot be only on the IEC, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He noted that the IEC's role is to ensure the integrity and transparency of the electoral process, but it is not the only factor in achieving tangible political progress.

Maaytah said that political parties are responsible for presenting genuine political representatives, noting that this responsibility cannot be fulfilled through electoral bribery or other illegal means.

Maaytah affirmed that the commission enforces the law against those who engage in electoral bribery, which he believes has widespread.

He stressed that elections are not merely a technical process but a tool for political change that depends on the ability of parties to present real programs that meet the aspirations of citizens.

Regarding the political modernisation process underway in Jordan, Maaytah pointed out that the success of this process largely depends on the extent to which citizens feel the change proposed by party programs, which should be reflected in the performance of parliamentary councils.



He emphasised that Jordanian citizens need to see a real difference in the proposed programs and feel that their vote truly contributes to shaping policies that affect their daily lives.



