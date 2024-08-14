Niti Aayog Seeks Proposals For Comprehensive Evaluation Of Centrally Sponsored Schemes

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 14

(KNN) In a significant move to assess the efficacy of initiatives, Niti Aayog, India's premier policy think tank, has called for proposals to evaluate centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) across nine vital sectors.

This comprehensive review aims to scrutinise programs in health, agriculture, education, and other crucial areas of national development.

The evaluation process, set to be one of the most extensive in recent years, requires separate applications for each sector through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal.

The nine CSS packages under review encompass a broad spectrum of development areas, including agriculture and allied sectors, women and child development, education, and rural development.

Centrally sponsored schemes, jointly funded by the central and state governments, are designed to supplement state efforts in various developmental pursuits.

These programs leverage the central government's greater financial resources to initiate projects, with states expected to contribute further funding as the schemes progress.

The significance of this evaluation cannot be overstated. It represents a crucial step in assessing the impact and efficiency of these schemes, which form the backbone of India's developmental strategy. The results could potentially reshape policy formulation and implementation across these critical sectors.

Interested parties have until August 30, 2024, to submit their proposals. This deadline underscores the urgency with which Niti Aayog seeks to commence this evaluation process.

As India continues to navigate complex socio-economic challenges, the outcomes of this comprehensive review are eagerly anticipated by policymakers, economists, and development experts alike.

The findings are expected to provide valuable insights that could guide the future trajectory of India's developmental policies and programs.

