Investornewsbreaks Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (ACGX) Announces Q2 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Alliance Creative Group (OTC: ACGX) , a parent holding company, today released the results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 (“Q2 2024”). Key numbers included revenues of $159,617, gross profits of $159,617, and net income of $78,843. The total assets on the company's as of June 30, 2024, were $4,601,150. In addition, Alliance Creative Group ended Q2 2024 with $142,061 cash on hand.

“The shares we own in have continued to be our strongest and asset. The conversations with some of the experienced and credible growth equity firms have progressed to the more enhanced due diligence stages. The company has not made any final decisions but the interest level and the opportunities are very positive. The potential of partnering up with any of these firms would help accelerate PeopleVine's growth and increase their value while providing additional capital and quality resources,” said Paul Sorkin, CEO of Alliance Creative Group.

To view the full press release, visit

About Alliance Creative Group, Inc.

Alliance Creative Group (“ACG”) is a parent holding company on the OTC market. The strategy ACG intends to deploy is a shared resource model where internal divisions, portfolio companies, real estate projects, and strategic investments are vertically integrated, optimizing efficiencies and cost savings. Resources may be applied to a mix of early-stage equity investments in companies that synergize with the company's shared resource model and secured investment opportunities. ACG's strategic mission is to utilize a unique blend of capital, relationships, experience, and secured investment structures to increase value for its clients, partners, investors, and shareholders while reducing the overall risk. The company's big picture long term plan is to create an ecosystem of shared resources that can provide quality resources with reduced expenses while acting as a partner for internal projects. The intent is to have multiple businesses and investment projects or divisions to help diversify the risk and generate potential revenue in multiple ways while leveraging both the private and public markets. For more information about the company, visit or .

