Material Solutions For The Dental Industry Ahead Of Southwest Dental Conference 2024

Clear and impact resistant biocompatible PMMA discs can be machined into occlusal splints, dentures, and other applications.

Interstate Advanced Materials presents material solutions for the dental ahead of the 2024 Southwest Dental Conference.

- Christopher IsarSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Interstate Advanced Materials presents material solutions for the dental industry ahead of the Southwest Dental Conference, taking place from August 16th to August 17th in Dallas, Texas. Hosted by the Dallas County Dental Society, the annual Southwest Dental Conference combines the latest technological innovations, educational workshops, and networking opportunities into one event focused on advancements in the field of dentistry.Interstate Advanced Materials supplies tailored solutions for the dental industry, including PMMA discs for dental milling . PMMA (acrylic) discs are used for occlusal splints, dentures, clear retainers, bridges, and other dental applications due to their exceptional impact resistance, FDA compliance, and biocompatibility. PMMA discs are designed with flat shouldered surfaces on each side, ensuring consistent thickness when milled. PMMA discs are intended to be used with dental milling machines to create precise dental restoration devices that accurately match a patient's mouth impressions or digital scans.The dental industry relies on Radel® 's exceptional thermal resistance, toughness, and outstanding resistance to common sterilization processes to provide a strong alternative to metal in dental equipment. It can be sterilized using various techniques including ETO gas, radiation, steam autoclaving, and dry heat and cold sterilization to ensure patient and provider safety. Radel®'s high deflection temperature and resistance to environmental stress cracking make it well-suited for dental instrument trays and medical instrument handles. Radel® is laser-markable to provide easy tracking and traceability.Medigrade® HDPE sheet provides long-lasting antimicrobial protection and UV stabilization that defends against fungi, algae, and odor- and stain-causing bacteria. Medigrade®'s antimicrobial protection is built into the material and will last the sheet's entire lifespan, unlike alternatives that rely on surface coatings for protection. Medigrade® will not rust, delaminate, rot, or leach toxins into the environment. It is highly resistant to impacts, abrasion, chemicals, and moisture, making it an ideal choice for dental office workstations, countertops, cabinets, and high-sanitation zones.Interstate Advanced Materials looks forward to collaborating with dental professionals to help find solutions for the industry's current challenges. The company remains committed to assisting dental specialists in expanding their knowledge about the advantages offered by plastics and composite materials. Dental professionals looking to reduce their material costs can save 30%+ on PMMA discs, Radel®, Medigrade®, and other dental materials with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership.Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of high-performance sheet, rod, tube, plate, and bar, and proudly serves many diverse industries, including OEM, semiconductor, food processing, POP display, government, agriculture, automotive, and many others. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, cut-to-size service, complex CNC, welding solutions, and full machining capabilities.Interstate Advanced Materials is known for selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and providing superior technical support. Excellence in all facets of the customer experience has been the cornerstone of Interstate Advanced Materials for over 40 years.

