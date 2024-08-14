Bodwé Federal Services Secures First Contract Award With U.S. Defense Health Agency

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DOWAGIAC, Mich., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bodwé Services (BFS), one of many tribally owned enterprises under Bodwé Professional Services Group, announced today it secured its first sole-source award for the Defense Agency-Facilities Enterprise (DHA-FE), valued at over $1.9 million dollars for the first year, to deliver project support for DHA projects. One of the largest and most critical healthcare infrastructure initiatives within the DHA is the Bethesda Walter Reed National Military Medical Center aimed at enhancing medical facilities and services for military personnel and their families.

The

DHA Facilities Enterprise manages facility lifecycles for all DHA medical treatment facilities and other assignments to oversee planning, design, construction, outfitting and transition, activation and maintenance/sustainment. Through this contract with BFS, the agency will acquire nine full-time employees to assist with these activities over the next year, with the option to continue providing services for an additional year.

"Our team is honored to be chosen to contribute to the success of projects that support the health and healing of our service men and women," said Brett

Hysinger, president, Bodwé Federal Support Services Branch. "This contract reflects our strong track record in federal contracting and our ability to meet the complex needs of our clients."

Bodwé Group has a long history of providing professional services and contract staff to various federal agencies through its enterprises. With over $185 million dollars in federal contract awards and a diverse portfolio of services, the Bodwé Federal Support Services Branch continues to expand its footprint in the federal sector.

"This award for BFS establishes another avenue for the DHA to gain access to our team of professionals who understand the nuances and complexities of federal operations," said Jeremy Berg, president and chief operating officer, Bodwé Professional Services Group. "Our extensive experience in project management, coupled with our unique tribal advantages, positions us to be a key partner for federal agencies seeking efficient and effective solutions."

ABOUT

BODWÉ FEDERAL SERVICES

Bodwé Federal Services, a subsidiary of Bodwé Professional Services Group, offers a robust range of solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of our federal clients. Our expertise spans Operations and Maintenance (O&M), Base Operations Support Services (BOSS), logistics management, and a variety of administrative support functions. We ensure that facilities operate seamlessly while providing critical infrastructure maintenance and personnel services. Additionally, our logistics support streamlines supply chain processes, ensuring efficient resource distribution

CONUS and OCONUS. We also specialize in administrative roles, including finance management and travel advisory services, with dedicated professionals who bring a wealth of experience to each project. Learn more at:

ABOUT

BODWÉ PROFESSIONAL SERVICES GROUP

Bodwé is the Professional Services Group of Mno-Bmadsen, the non-gaming investment enterprise and a wholly owned instrumentality of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi. Bodwé Group is comprised of Seven Generations Architecture + Engineering, WBK Engineering, The Steelhead Engineering Company, Blue Star Integrative Studio, Bodwé Federal Services, Bodwé Technology Solutions and Bodwé Infrastructure Services. Bodwé teams provide architecture, interior design, master planning, environmental consulting, structural, civil, and MEP engineering design, as well as federal consulting services for global logistics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and professional support services. We partner with Indigenous, healthcare, federal and municipal government, community and private clients across the country. Learn more at:

ABOUT MNO-BMADSEN

Mno-Bmadsen is a wholly owned instrumentality of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi, launched in 2012 and independently managed with the mandate to diversify the Tribe's business interests, revenue streams, and wealth for future generations. The Mno-Bmadsen family of operating companies are organized under four actively managed investment portfolio sectors including a Professional Services Group, Construction Services Group, Manufacturing Services Group, and Commercial Real Estate Services. Mno-Bmadsen also has a number of real estate investments including several mixed-use properties, a hotel and other passive investments. Learn more at:

ABOUT THE POKAGON BAND OF POTAWATOMI INDIANS OF MICHIGAN AND INDIANA

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi's sovereignty was reaffirmed under legislation signed into law by President Clinton in September of 1994. The Pokagon Band is dedicated to providing community development initiatives such as housing, education, family services, medical care, and cultural preservation for its more than 6,000 citizens. The Pokagon Band's ten-county service area includes four counties in Southwestern Michigan and six in Northern Indiana. Its main administrative offices are located in Dowagiac, Mich., with a satellite office in South Bend, Ind. In 2007, it opened Four Winds Casino Resort in New Buffalo, Mich., followed by Four Winds Hartford in 2011, Four Winds Dowagiac in 2013, and Four Winds South Bend in January 2018. The Pokagon Band operates a variety of non-gaming businesses through its investment enterprises, Mno-Bmadsen, and the Pokagon Development Authority. More information is available at , and .

