Inventhelp Inventor Develops Custom Cell Phone Mount For Vehicles (LBT-8484)

"I wanted to create a way to upgrade and enhance how cell phones are mounted, operated, and charged while traveling in a vehicle," said an inventor, from

Farmington, Mich., "so I invented the PHONE MOUNT AND PROCESS CONCEPT. My design would blend in with the vehicle and have no need for adhesive, fasteners, or permanent modifications."

The invention provides an improved holder and charging means for vehicle owners. In doing so, it offers a custom fit for vehicles. It also eliminates the need to purchase and mount a generic mobile phone holder within a car's interior. The invention features an attractive and form-fitting design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LBT-8484, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp