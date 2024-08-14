Kleenex® and Jenna Bush Hager Celebrate 100 Years of Facing Life's Moments by Giving Back to Schools in Need

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) $500,000 in school supplies will be awarded to assist educators and in low-income communities this back-to-school season

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its 100th Anniversary, Kleenex® - America's #1 facial tissue brand - is teaming up with Jenna Bush Hager

to give back to schools in need. To commemorate a century of facing life's moments together in and out of the classroom, consumers are invited to nominate a deserving school for a chance to receive $100,000 in school supplies through the education equity nonprofit, DonorsChoose . An additional 100 schools will receive $4,000 in DonorsChoose credits.1

Currently, 94% of teachers spend their own money on classroom resources, averaging $610 per year2. As school budgets decline, teachers are increasingly using their own funds to cover basic classroom essentials, including facial tissues. From updated technology to essential supplies, Kleenex's donation aims to create environments where teachers excel and students thrive on their educational journeys.

Consumers can visit kleenex100years now through Monday, August 26, 2024 to nominate a school of their choice. Schools will be evaluated based on an objective set of criteria that reviews the educational enrichment at the school, effort, and enthusiasm for the project requesting funds, and an assessment of need. Similar to Kleenex, the selected schools will be focused on providing students with basic needs to not only thrive in the classroom but help face life's moments.



Connected by a shared passion for education and commitment to helping students in need, Kleenex is working with Jenna Bush Hager to raise awareness about the importance of supporting students in educational spaces and providing the necessary supplies for daily classroom success.

"Childhood education is something I feel very strongly about and as a former classroom teacher and reading specialist, I know how important the right classroom essentials are to help students grow and thrive," shares Jenna Bush Hager. "I'm thrilled to partner with Kleenex on this initiative to celebrate its 100th anniversary, as these donations will create an environment where teachers can do their job to the best of their ability and students can thrive on their path to education and success."



Kleenex recognizes the vital role teachers and schools play in shaping the future and is committed to supporting their efforts. Through its four-year partnership with DonorsChoose, Kleenex has donated over $4.5 million, funding 23,000 DonorsChoose projects, benefiting over 13,000 schools and making a significant impact on the lives of students and educators across the country. This year, Kleenex is donating $750,000, which will be distributed among winning schools and through an on-pack Kleenex promotion.



"For the past 100 years, Kleenex has been by people's side, helping face life's

moments

together," said Robert Raines, Vice President of Marketing, Kleenex® Brand. "We are committed to providing quality products and are excited to give back to teachers and support their classroom needs."

For more information on how to donate to DonorsChoose and submit your school for entry, head to kleenex100years .

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB ) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies(R) by Ethisphere for the sixth year in a row and one of Fortune's Most Innovative Companies in America in 2024. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit the Kimberly-Clark website.

About DonorsChoose

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, 6 million people and partners have contributed $1.6 billion to support nearly 3 million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit

