Thriveonz Group And GST Hero Announce Partnership To Drive E-Invoicing Implementation In Malaysia

We are incredibly excited to embark on this transformative journey with GST Hero. We look forward to making a lasting impact on the way businesses manage their invoicing processes.”
- Pritam DuttaKUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ThriveOnz Group is thrilled to announce its new collaboration and partnership with GST Hero , a leading provider of comprehensive compliance solutions for the global market. This partnership aims to drive the adoption of e-invoicing in Malaysia, offering businesses unparalleled efficiency and compliance in their invoicing processes.
Launched in 2017 by Perennial Systems, part of the $100 million Bafna Group, GST Hero provides a complete ecosystem of compliance solutions. With over 200 employees, GST Hero supports more than 10,000 businesses worldwide, processing approximately 135 million e-invoices annually. Certified by ISO 27001 and affiliated with GSTN, GST Hero excels in BFSI and Indirect Tax Automation, simplifying tax compliance for users globally.
Key Features of GST Hero:
Vast Compliance Ecosystem: Simplifies compliance and automation for over 10,000 brands worldwide.
IRBM/LHDN Compliant: 100% compliance with Malaysian and Cambodian e-invoicing regulations.
High Automation Accuracy: Achieves 99.83% automated match accuracy.
Efficient Tax Reconciliation: Streamlines tax credit claim reconciliation.
Cost Reduction: Lowers compliance costs significantly.
Supply Chain Efficiency: Enhances overall supply chain efficiency.
Efficiency Improvement: Delivers up to 15x overall efficiency improvements.
Data Integrity: Ensures improved data accuracy and integrity.
ThriveOnz Group, with its mission to build, promote, and nurture business ventures in Southeast Asia, provides comprehensive consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The group focuses on marketing, brand development, product innovation, and go-to-market strategies. ThriveOnz Group has a proven track record of helping SMEs establish strong brands, launch new products, and achieve business growth through tailored advice and practical solutions.
About ThriveOnz Group:
ThriveOnz Group is a boutique consulting firm in Southeast Asia, committed to fostering business growth through innovative strategies and tailored solutions.
About GST Hero:
GST Hero and GST Hero Malaysia , a Perennial Systems product, is a global leader in compliance solutions, empowering businesses with cutting-edge technology to streamline tax processes and ensure compliance.
