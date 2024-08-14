(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers Awards $3,500 College Scholarship to Northshore High School Senior

Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers is proud to announce Rachel Graham of Northshore High School as the recipient of its annual $3,500 college scholarship

- Chad Dudley, managing partner at Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers is proud to announce Rachel Graham of Northshore High School as the recipient of its annual $3,500 college scholarship . The award includes a $2,500 scholarship and a $1,000 computer allowance.

Graham, who will attend Southeastern Louisiana University to pursue a degree in elementary education, was selected from a pool of applicants based on her essay, academic achievements, and community involvement.

“Rachel's essay was truly inspiring,” said Chad Dudley , managing partner at Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers.“Her ability to see the positive in challenging situations and her dedication to helping others are qualities we admire in our scholarship recipients.”

A standout student, Graham is on the honor roll and student council. She is also active in her church youth group and volunteers as a student intern and aftercare worker at Cypress Cove Elementary School.

“I have had the privilege of watching Rachel be a constant source of light and encouragement in and out of the classroom,” said Michelle Knox, Graham's English teacher.“She is open-minded and kind while being firm in her own convictions. At Southeastern, she will use her knowledge for the betterment of those around her.”

The scholarship essay contest required students to write a 250- to 500-word essay discussing a significant obstacle they encountered in life, the strategies they employed to overcome it, and the qualities that helped them succeed.

“I looked at scholarship applications but rarely met any of the qualifications,” Graham wrote in her essay.“I'm not at the top of the class. I'm not the president of nine clubs. I'm just average. But every day after school, I worked with over 50 students: feeding them, playing with them, and supervising their activities. This created a new sense of empathy that made me want to help and support these kids. I saw an opportunity to spread love in an unfair, broken world, and one day, I look forward to having my own classroom of average students to love and teach.”

Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers is dedicated to fostering the next generation of leaders and enriching our community. The law firm established the scholarship program to increase local students' educational opportunities. Open to graduating Louisiana high school seniors planning to attend college or university within one year, the scholarship reflects the firm's belief in education as a foundation for success.

About Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers

With offices in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Houma, Lafayette, Denham Springs, and Shreveport, Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers has successfully litigated a wide range of legal claims throughout Louisiana since 2009. Comprising a team of skilled and compassionate attorneys, Dudley DeBosier is dedicated to advocating for clients who have suffered injuries due to the negligence of others. Beyond their commitment to providing top-notch legal representation, Dudley DeBosier takes pride in supporting the local community through various initiatives and charitable endeavors. For more information, visit Dudley DeBosier or follow them on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on community initiatives and future events.

Maria Boada

Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers

+1 225-379-4941

email us here

Rachel Graham of Northshore High School is the 2024 recipient of Dudley DeBosier's annual $3,500 college scholarship.