Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Labeling System For Stored Food And Beverage Items (HOF-566)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a specially designed labeling system for food and beverage items stored in a refrigerator, freezer, or pantry," said an inventor, from

Friendswood, Texas, "so I invented the STOWRITE. My design would eliminate guesswork when determining the food type or how long it has been stored, which could help prevent waste."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to keep track of food and beverage items stored within the refrigerator, freezer, or pantry. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional labeling methods. As a result, it increases organization, and it allows the user to easily identify the contents and freshness of the stored item. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-HOF-566, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp