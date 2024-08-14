Connamara Technologies' EP3TM Exchange And Clearing Platform Powers Interactive Brokers' Forecastex Predictions Exchange

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ForecastEx successfully launched its innovative predictions exchange for contracts on US economic and global climate events on August 1st, backed by Connamara Technologies' fully integrated EP3TM

exchange and clearing technology.

ForecastEx, a wholly owned subsidiary of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc., is licensed by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Designated Contract (DCM) and a Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO).

EP3 meets the evolving needs of markets ranging from predictions, crypto, and tokenized RWA, to equities and derivatives

US economic events offered on

ForecastEx include Unemployment Claims, Consumer Price Index, Retail Sales, Fed Funds, Housing Starts, and others. Global climate events include temperatures and atmospheric CO2.

EP3 TM

is a New Breed of Exchange and Clearing Technology:



An end-to-end solution seamlessly integrating all key functions into a single, robust platform, including market access, market-data distribution, order matching and execution, exchange operations and administration, risk management, market surveillance, regulatory reporting, and clearing and settlement.

Purpose-built for the next generation of exchanges and marketplaces with technology that is quick-to-market, cost-accessible, and easily adaptable to new asset classes and ways of trading. Meeting the evolving needs of dynamic markets like predictions, crypto, and tokenized real-world assets, while addressing regulatory requirements for traditional markets like equities and derivatives.

ForecastEx CEO David Downey:

"We're impressed with

Connamara's ability to meet our exacting requirements with EP3TM

and deliver exchange and clearinghouse technology for an entirely new market. As ForecastEx grows, we expect to lean on the EP3 platform and team to introduce more innovative features for our customers."

Connamara Technologies CEO Jim Downs:

"It's a privilege to work with the visionaries at

ForecastEx and we're grateful for their trust. We've enjoyed the challenge of building this unique market and look forward to working alongside the ForecastEx team to enhance its capabilities over time."

About Connamara Technologies and EP3TM

Connamara Technologies is a leading provider of fully integrated exchange infrastructure, empowering new and existing exchanges to operate with exceptional efficiency and reliability via its EP3TM exchange and clearing technology. Engineered for the evolving needs of the next generation of exchanges and marketplaces, EP3TM

is shaping the future of financial markets.

For more information, visit

or LinkedIn .

For more information about ForecastEx, LLC, visit .

For information about Interactive Brokers Group, Inc., visit

.

