Clinical Trials Validate Safety Shot's Blood Alcohol Reduction And Energy Boost President Invests Big: (Nasdaq: SHOT)

- SHOT President SchurJUPITER, FLORIDA , UNITED STATE , August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New Clinical Trials Confirm Effectiveness as Company President Invests Big in Safety Shot Product That Rapidly Reduces Blood Alcohol and Boosts Energy Level: Safety Shot, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT)For more information on $SHOT visit: orDeveloper of Safety Shot, First Patented Wellness Product That Lowers Blood Alcohol Content in as Little as 30 Minutes.Safety Shot Provides Essential B Vitamins, Antioxidants, Electrolytes and Nootropics to Rapidly Rehydrate, Boost Mental Clarity, Energy and Overall Mood.Safety Shot product is Available at DrinkSafetyShot and Amazon.Recent Clinical Trials Solidifying SHOT Ability to Significantly Reduce Blood Alcohol Content.Introducing Business-to-Business Sales of Safety Shot to an Expanding Range of Distributors, Retailers, Restaurants and Bars Throughout 2024.On-the-Go Powder Stick Packs of the World's First Alcohol Reducing ProductNew Safety Shot Powder Stick Packets, Launching in Q4, Will Address an Anticipated $517M Market Size.Partnership with KeHE Distributors to Expand Nationwide Access.SHOT President Jordan Schur Invests $1 Million More in the Company After $5 Million Private Investment in April.Safety Shot, Inc., (Nasdaq: SHOT) a wellness and dietary supplement company, has developed Safety Shot, the first patented wellness product on Earth that lowers blood alcohol content. Safety Shot is crafted with Essential B vitamins, antioxidants, electrolytes, and nootropics designed to rapidly rehydrate, boost mental clarity, energy and overall mood. Disrupting the industry and creating a category of one, Safety Shot is the world's first beverage to reduce blood alcohol content by supporting its metabolism in as little as 30 minutes.The SHOT Safety Shot product is available for purchase online at DrinkSafetyShot and Amazon. SHOT is introducing business-to-business sales of Safety Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars throughout 2024.Powerful Data Analysis from Recent Clinical Trial Confirming Dramatic Reduction of Blood Alcohol ContentOn August 12th SHOT announced significant new findings from a recent clinical trial conducted at The Center for Applied Health Sciences ("CAHS"). The double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study evaluated the acute impact of Safety Shot on consumer's Blood Alcohol Content ("BAC"), successfully demonstrating remarkable and statistically significant results in various measures related to alcohol consumption and the subsequent rapid reduction of BAC.The study found that within 30 minutes [of the consumption of SHOT Safety Shot], monitored participants reported a highly significant drop in BAC and peak changes in several of the markers responsible for the metabolism of alcohol. Participants between the ages of 24 and 46 with bodyweight ranging between 95 and 225 lbs. showed a dramatic and remarkable difference of 30%-50% faster in the rate at which alcohol was reduced and cleared from the body with the consumption of Safety Shot over the placebo. Participants continued to see measurable drops in successive 30-minute increments, indicating Safety Shot's proprietary blend of vitamins, minerals and botanical ingredients is clinically proven as the world's first formula to aid in the rapid reduction of alcohol within the body.Safety Shot to Release On-the-Go Powder Stick Packs of the World's First AlcoholOn August 5th SHOT announced that the world's first product to reduce blood alcohol content will soon be available in an on-the-go powder format. This product will address an anticipated $517M market size.Vigorous efforts have been made by the R&D team at SHOT to successfully create a powdered version of the Company's alcohol-reducing nutraceutical. Expected to launch in early Q4, the powder will feature the clinically backed SHOT formula in a convenient stick pack format for on-the-go convenience. Expected to launch in early Q4, the powder will feature the Company's clinically backed formula in a convenient stick pack format for on-the-go convenience.Safety Shot Partners with KeHE Distributors to Expand Nationwide AccessOn July 15th SHOT announced its strategic partnership with KeHE Distributors, a leading natural and organic, specialty, and fresh food distributor in North America. This collaboration expands the SHOT presence to a broader audience and enhances consumer accessibility nationwide.KeHE Distributors, renowned as one of the nation's largest and most respected pure-play grocery and natural distributors, will play a pivotal role in ensuring that SHOT offerings reach more consumers efficiently and effectively. KeHE's impressive team of more than 6,800 employee-owners and a 19-distribution center network across North America will be impactful in delivering the innovative SHOT formula to thousands of new retail locations across the United States.SHOT President Jordan Schur Invests $1 Million More in the Company After $5 Million Private Investment in AprilOn June 28th SHOT announced that its President Jordan Schur has invested in a $1 million private placement in the Company through his family investment group, Core 4 Capital Corp. The investment is in addition to the $5 million private placement from the investment group that closed in April of 2024 upon Schur's appointment as President of SHOT.SHOT raised gross proceeds of $1 million from the issuance of 943,396 shares at a price of $1.06 per share. No warrants were attached in the terms of the Offering. SHOT paid no commissions in connection with the financing and incurred minimal expenses. This is compared to most offerings that result in less than 90% of the proceeds actually going to the Company."I've seen promise in this company from the very beginning and I'm excited about the progress that I've seen over the last four months," said SHOT President Schur. "Safety Shot's growth trajectory is a testament to the innovation of our product and the demand for this type of solution in the market and I can't see a better use of my family's funds than to help the continued advancement of the Company in these early stages."

