Inventhelp Inventor Develops Fire Suppression System For Aircrafts (HAD-314)

"As an aircraft maintenance technician, I am very familiar with the dangers of fires in aircraft cargo compartments and other areas. I thought there should be an effective means of quickly killing fires to keep travelers, staff and airplanes safe," said an inventor, from Homestead, Fla., "so I invented the Enhanced Aircraft Fire Protection System (EAFPS). My design would increase safety and control in the event of an aircraft fire."

The patent-pending invention provides an enhanced fire suppression system for cargo compartments and other areas of an aircraft such as the landing gear, engine, auxiliary power unit, fuel tank, etc. In doing so, it would enable the pilot to quickly kill a detected fire. As a result, it helps prevent the fire from spreading and posing a major risk. It also increases safety. The invention features a simple and reliable design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for aircraft manufacturers.

