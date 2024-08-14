Inventhelp Inventor Develops A Smart Way To Maintain Kitchen Inventory (HAD-312)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to help save time and effort for families and businesses," said an inventor from West Palm Beach, Fla., "so I invented the SMART KITCHEN ORGANIZATION. It is always available for you to check anytime of the day even if you are out and about."

The invention provides a wireless smart phone compatible real-time shopping list. Allowing consumers to easily tally grocery needs and where they should shop for their products. The design would allow for a moisture/insect proof seal, increased tidiness, and organization within the kitchen. Available in various designs this safe and easy to use invention would save time and effort for families and businesses.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-HAD-312, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

