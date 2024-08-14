The Scientific Coalition For UAP Studies Launches 'The Anomalous Review' Podcast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The new podcast from SCU dives into the science of unidentified aerospace phenomena (UAP), featuring experts in the field and science-centered discussions.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, the Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies (SCU) released the following announcement:

The SCU announces the launch of its new podcast,“The Anomalous Review ,” which is hosted by Dr. Michael Glawson. The new SCU podcast is available starting today in both and audio-only versions on major podcast platforms.

More information about the podcast, and links to the first three episodes, are available on SCU's website at .

“The Anomalous Review” delves into the research and debates shaping the UAP discourse. The podcast will offer listeners a clear understanding of the current state of UAP research from the many perspectives that shape the field by hosting conversations with top-tier scientists, former defense and intelligence personnel, and other professionals. The podcast distinguishes itself by providing thoughtful, rigorous analysis and clearly defined concepts that ensure listeners can differentiate between credible research and less substantiated speculation.

Listeners of all backgrounds can expect long-form interviews perfect for listening on contemplative walks or long drives. Hosted by philosopher of science and technology Dr. Michael Glawson, the podcast features accessible yet intellectually stimulating discussions. Glawson navigates complex topics to ensure that conversations remain engaging and digestible.

“UAP are worthy of serious inquiry, but listeners should not expect dry, academic conversation in this podcast,” Glawson said.“These aren't grad course lectures. You can expect us to share casual, accessible discussions in each episode emphasizing the known and emerging science that shapes the field.”

The first seven podcast episodes feature interviews with notable figures in the UAP field, including a first-episode roundtable discussion with three founding members of SCU: Robert Powell, Rich Hoffman, and Larry Hancock. The kickoff episode provides insights into the history and mission of SCU and the sorts of research SCU supports.

.Episode 2: Physicist Kevin Knuth

.Episode 3: Neuroscientist Julia Mossbridge

.Episode 4: Immunologist Garry Nolan

.Episode 5: Former deputy assistant secretary of defense for intelligence Chris Mellon

.Episode 6: Astronautical engineer Doug Beuttner

.Episode 7: Astrophysics professor Matthew Szydagis

“There's a network of serious-minded people within and connected to our organization, who we think could be discussing this subject with the public in a way that is needed right now. SCU is excited to initiate that discussion with this podcast, hopefully helping bring more thoughtful insight to the discourse around UAP,” said Robert Powell, Executive Board Member of SCU.

SCU promotes and encourages the rigorous scientific examination of UAP, commonly known as Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs). SCU comprises scientists, engineers, members of the high-tech and defense industries, former military, and other professionals, utilizing scientific principles, methodologies, and practices to advance the study of UAP observed and reported around the globe.

The Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Contributions to SCU are tax-deductible.

