KOTI Community Earns Certified Autism Centertm Status, Enhancing Accessibility For All Visitors

With this certification, KOTI Community joins others in helping Traverse City, Michigan, become a Certified Autism DestinationTM.

- Sam Kelly, KOTI General Manager

WILLIAMSBURG, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Joining Traverse City's inclusivity initiative, KOTI Community becomes a Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC), awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This follows the staff's completion of autism-specific training and certification, providing them with the essential knowledge to deliver exceptional service to all guests, including autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

“We are thrilled to achieve this certification, providing guests with confidence to travel and stay at our inclusive, safe, and unique Scandinavian cabin community. We understand that some travelers are looking for something different than a standard hotel room but may be hesitant about the accommodation options available in an unfamiliar town. For that reason, our cabins were intentionally designed, and our staff is prepared to offer a reliably peaceful, consistent, and private retreat. We hope that those who choose to stay with us do so with confidence,” says Sam Kelly, KOTI General Manager.

The certification of KOTI Community is part of a broader city-wide initiative to transform Traverse City into a Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD). This designation is granted by IBCCES to communities that offer a variety of trained and certified lodging, recreation, and entertainment options, ensuring accessibility and accommodations for autistic and sensory- sensitive individuals and their families.

“We're thrilled to see KOTI Community join the growing list of Certified Autism CentersTM in Traverse City. This certification demonstrates their commitment to providing an inclusive and welcoming environment for all guests,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.

Since 2001, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for hospitality and recreational organizations, such as hotels, theme parks, museums, and other attractions, so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.

IBCCES also manages AutismTravel, a free online resource for families that lists certified destinations and resources to plan their leisure experiences. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center (CAC) requirements.



About KOTI Community

The KOTI community is located just outside of Traverse City, making it an ideal basecamp for those looking to enjoy an easy jump to downtown's restaurants and boutiques from a peaceful perch in the countryside. The Nordic dwellings look striking against a forested backdrop that allows you to feel at one with nature. When the snow begins to fall, don't be surprised if you feel as though you've been transported to a Nordic country-the Scandi vibes and minimalist luxury are spot on.



About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

