Regulating AI Inc. And Club De Madrid Join Forces To Propel Responsible AI Governance On A Larger Global Scale

RESTON, VIRGINIA, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Regulating AI (RAI), a leading non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the understanding and regulation of Artificial Intelligence, and Club de Madrid (CdM), the world's largest forum of former Presidents and Prime Ministers, have joined forces and announced a strategic partnership aimed at fostering collaboration on the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on democracy.As part of this partnership, CdM will facilitate the participation of its esteemed Members into the newly formed Regulating AI Advisory Board. Additionally, CdM will collaborate on key events organized by RAI, enhancing the dialogue on AI regulation. This partnership marks a significant step towards integrating global leadership experience with cutting-edge AI policymaking and forging the future of fair and ethical AI practices and policies.María Elena Agüero, Secretary General of Club de Madrid, noted that“This partnership with RAI presents a unique opportunity to leverage our Members' collective experience and wisdom in shaping the future of AI governance. Since 2011, Club de Madrid has been at the forefront of exploring the intersection between digital transformation, effective democratic governance frameworks and multilateralism, advocating for policies that ensure technological advancements bolster the Rule of Law, democratic practice and fundamental rights. Together with RAI, we are committed to help shape a global agenda that secures the benefits of AI for all and for good, while safeguarding democratic principles.”Sanjay Puri, Founder & President of Regulating AI Inc., added,“This partnership with Club de Madrid represents a pivotal moment in shaping responsible AI governance. By combining the wisdom of former world leaders with cutting-edge AI expertise, we're poised to create impactful policies that will guide the ethical development of AI on a global scale.”Both organizations are committed to working towards common goals, including promoting inclusive development, peace, and sustainable growth through effective AI governance. This partnership is set to enhance the visibility and impact of both organizations, driving forward the global agenda on responsible AI development.==============================================================================About RegulatingAIRegulatingAI is a dedicated non-profit organization designed for policy makers, experts, and users of artificial intelligence (AI) with a keen interest in exploring the intersection of AI and regulation. The organization aims to bring diverse voices towards formulating AI Regulation and providing a Global AI Expert Network to educate & inform policy makers.About Club de MadridClub de Madrid is the world's largest forum of democratic former Presidents and Prime Ministers, who leverage their individual and collective leadership experience and global reach to strengthen inclusive democratic practice and improve the well-being of people around the world. As a non-partisan and international non-profit organisation, it counts on the hands-on governance experience of more than 100 Members from over 70 countries, along with a global network of advisers and partners across all sectors of society.RegulatingAI11490 Commerce Park Drive, Suite 520, Reston, Virginia, 20191United States

