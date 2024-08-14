The Grove Selected To Host Highly Anticipated Book Signing By Author/Motivational Speaker Chad Gaines

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Gaines

to

Speak

About Upcoming Feature Based on His

Life Story

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Renowned author

and

motivational speaker

Chad Gaines will be hosting a special signing at

Barnes & Noble The Grove

in Los Angeles, CA on

August 14th

from

12:00pm to 4:00pm PST. This event is part of Gaines'

worldwide

promotional tour

for

his

compelling memoir, "WHO AM I" and

the upcoming feature film

based on it titled

"POCKET OF HOPE (The Chad Gaines Story)."

Gaines' journey from childhood trauma to awe-inspiring empowerment is a testament to the transformative power of forgiveness and self-discovery. His memoir chronicles the harrowing challenges he faced growing up in a small town, grappling with abuse and addiction,

but

ultimately finding redemption through forgiveness and healing.

In addition to signing copies of "WHO AM I," Chad

will discuss his upcoming movie, "POCKET OF HOPE", which is

currently

filming

in

Los Angeles.

Set to inspire audiences

of all ages

with its portrayal of

overcoming adversity and embracing personal growth, the film

delves

deep

into Gaines' life story as it

elegantly

highlights

the universal themes of resilience and the

strength of the

human spirit.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Mr. Gaines, have their books personally autographed, and engage in meaningful conversations about his experiences with the themes explored in his writings. This event is open to the public, and fans are encouraged to arrive early to secure their place.

For more information about Chad Gaines

and his book signing at The Grove, please visit

Chad Gaines | Team Gaines (gaineschad)

or contact

[email protected]

