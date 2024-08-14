The Grove Selected To Host Highly Anticipated Book Signing By Author/Motivational Speaker Chad Gaines
Date
8/14/2024 9:46:53 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Gaines
to
Speak
About Upcoming Feature film Based on His
Life Story
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Renowned author
and
motivational speaker
Chad Gaines will be hosting a special book signing at
Barnes & Noble The Grove
in Los Angeles, CA on
August 14th
from
12:00pm to 4:00pm PST. This event is part of Gaines'
worldwide
promotional tour
for
his
compelling memoir, "WHO AM I" and
the upcoming feature film
based on it titled
"POCKET OF HOPE (The Chad Gaines Story)."
Gaines' journey from childhood trauma to awe-inspiring empowerment is a testament to the transformative power of forgiveness and self-discovery. His memoir chronicles the harrowing challenges he faced growing up in a small town, grappling with abuse and addiction,
but
ultimately finding redemption through forgiveness and healing.
In addition to signing copies of "WHO AM I," Chad
will discuss his upcoming movie, "POCKET OF HOPE", which is
currently
filming
in
Los Angeles.
Set to inspire audiences
of all ages
with its portrayal of
overcoming adversity and embracing personal growth, the film
delves
deep
into Gaines' life story as it
elegantly
highlights
the universal themes of resilience and the
strength of the
human spirit.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Mr. Gaines, have their books personally autographed, and engage in meaningful conversations about his experiences with the themes explored in his writings. This event is open to the public, and fans are encouraged to arrive early to secure their place.
For more information about Chad Gaines
and his book signing at The Grove, please visit
Chad Gaines | Team Gaines (gaineschad)
or contact
[email protected]
SOURCE Chad Gaines
