Emerging Technologies and introduction of AIs will help reimagine ITIs: Shri Jayant Chaudhary, MoS, MSDE

Bengaluru, August 14, 2024: The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is proud to announce the launch of a series of groundbreaking initiatives aimed at revolutionising India's vocational training landscape and empowering its workforce to lead in the digital economy. This announcement was made during a keynote address delivered by Shri Jayant Chaudhary, the Hon'ble Minister of State (Independent Charge), MSDE, Minister of State, Ministry of Education, Government of India at the National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) - Women in Noida during his visit to the institute.

Microsoft’s AI Programming Assistant Program across all ITIs and NSTIs

The centerpiece of today’s announcement is the expansion of Microsoft’s SkillSaksham Program for Digital Productivity and AI Skilling across 200 ITIs from this academic session targeting more than 10,000 candidates and its support for the introduction of the ‘AI Programming Assistant’ course in about 15 NSTIs from the academic session 2024-25. We have already trained more than 8500 students under the SkillSaksham Program in the last session of the CTS program in our ITIs.

To ensure that this training reaches every corner of our country, Microsoft will support the rollout of the ‘AI Programming Assistant’ course under the Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS) across 15 National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) beginning with the 2024 academic session. Hence the students of the 15 NSTIs across the country, will have access to 1200 hours of AI-focused training, and, in addition to this, about 400 additional hours will be dedicated to Advanced AI skills and a virtual On-the-Job Training (OJT), facilitated by Microsoft. This nationwide deployment will help democratise access to future skills, ensuring that young minds in every region have the opportunity to lead in the AI-driven future.

“We are on the cusp of a generational change. Our partnership with Microsoft is more than just a collaboration—it’s a bold statement that India’s vocational education system is not merely catching up with the times but is setting the pace,” said Shri Jayant Chaudhary, the Hon’ble Minister.

“We need to create a pool of trainers and teachers who understand new technologies and AIs. Individuals from such trainings will play a vital role in preparing future talent to the new job environment. Emerging technologies and the introduction of AIs will help reimagine ITIs. By preparing our students to harness the transformative power of AI, will play a crucial part as India’s expected GDP growth touches $500 billion by 2025.”

Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, MSDE highlighted the need for partnerships in India’s quest to become the hub of skilled talent for a global workforce. He said, “This signing of our MoU with Microsoft is a part of building synergies at multiple levels such as with MeitY and this is yet another push to enhance the capability of our young talent. During Mr Nadella’s visit to India, we broached the subject of how Microsoft can add value to our ITIs. Today, we have made it possible.

He further stated, “This AI Training program, will help women from non-technical background to be part of this digital future and with an edge from a Microsoft certified course, be able to find prominent job placement. Moving forward, we would like to scale this further with our various partners like Microsoft in the near future.”

Mr. Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India and South Asia said "As we celebrate the successful five year-long partnership between Microsoft and the Directorate General of Training (DGT), we remain committed to empowering India’s youth with critical digital skills. Our mission is AI for everyone, we want to enable every person and every organization in the country to achieve more. With thousands of young minds already benefitting from our AI-focused skilling programs, along with cybersecurity and digital productivity, we are now focused on expanding this impact for vocational education in India. By joining forces with industry partners, we will enhance our training programs and extend the reach to over 200 ITIs and 15 NSTIs, copiloting India in its innovation journey from ‘incredible opportunity’ to ‘credible impact’."



Strategic Partnerships to Empower MSMEs and Entrepreneurs

In addition to the AI program, the MSDE is also forging key partnerships to bolster the competitiveness of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and to support entrepreneurial skill development:

NIESBUD-MSSIDC Partnership: Focused on capacity-building training tailored for women-owned MSME units in Maharashtra under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) Programme. This initiative aims to enhance the competitiveness of MSMEs in the state and empower women entrepreneurs.

NIESBUD-Government e-Marketplace (GeM) Collaboration: A formal institutional mechanism will be established to enable NIESBUD trainees to leverage the vast opportunities offered by GeM’s digital platform, increasing market access and visibility.

MoU with Jamia Hamdard University: This partnership will harness the strengths of both institutions to promote entrepreneurial education and skills, ultimately enhancing self-employment opportunities.

Collaboration with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC): NIESBUD and ONDC will explore mutual collaboration opportunities to further entrepreneurial skill development and support self-employment initiatives.

“These partnerships are pathways to building a more ‘Kushal, Viksit, and Atmanirbhar Bharat’ of our dreams. What has been a silent revolution till now is about to gain scale and speed,” the Hon’ble Minister added.

Looking Ahead

As India navigates the digital future, MSDE’s initiatives are laying the foundation for a workforce that is not just ready for the future but is equipped to lead it. Through strategic partnerships and the integration of emerging technologies like AI into vocational training, India is set to become a global leader in digital innovation and economic growth.







