High Noon Hosts First-Ever High Noon Pro-Am Golf Experience With Two-Time Basketball Champion J.R. Smith

MODESTO, Calif., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As golf culture continues to modernize and appeal to new, younger audiences, Spirit of Gallo's High Noon is embracing this fresh evolution and helping consumers enhance their traditional day on the links. That's why High Noon, the #1 spirits brand by volume**

and golf course staple, is teaming up with two-time champion, turned golf podcaster and fanatic, J.R. Smith , to host the "High Noon Pro-Am" contest, in which one lucky winner and two friends have a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime round of 9-hole golf to be played alongside J.R.

Fans eager to score a chance to tee off with J.R. Smith and get outfitted with the all-new premium High Noon and TravisMathew apparel collection , can comment on High Noon and J.R.'s Instagram post HERE now until August 28, sharing how a round of golf with J.R. paired with a cold High Noon will elevate their game, on-course style, and their hard seltzer experience.

"High Noon celebrates the camaraderie, style, and joy of spending time with friends both on the course and in the sun," said Brandon Lieb, VP of Spirit of Gallo. "We're excited to elevate a day on the golf course for our fans, and who better to do it with than J.R. Smith as the host of our inaugural 'High Noon Pro-Am.'"

"For me, the best days on the golf course are all about good vibes with friends and cold High Noons, and that's exactly what we'll bring to the 'High Noon Pro-Am,'" said J.R. Smith. "I'm excited to share insider golf tips with my new-found teammates for the day while sinking a few birdies and enjoying some 19th hole High Noons."

For more information on the growing High Noon family, including consumer favorites like High Noon Vodka Seltzer, Tequila Seltzer, and the recently released Vodka Iced Tea, visit HighNoonSpirits or check them out on Instagram .

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of the United States (excluding Utah and Virginia) and the District of Columbia who are 21 or older. Void where prohibited. Starts at 9:00:00 AM ET on 8/14/24 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 8/28/24. To enter, visit , find the High Noon Golf Pro-Am Contest Post, follow the instructions on the post to submit your entry. Your entry must start with the hashtags #HighNoonProAm and #HighNoonContest. Subject to Official Rules. Official Rules available at . Sponsor: Gallo.

About High Noon

High Noon was introduced in 2019, giving fans a more premium hard seltzer made with real spirits and encouraging them to live like the sun's always out. Just four years after its inception, the brand was crowned the #1 Spirits Brand by Volume**. High Noon offers something for everyone with High Noon Vodka Seltzer, High Noon Tequila Seltzer, and High Noon Vodka Iced Tea varieties. The Vodka Seltzer and Tequila Seltzer varieties are made with real fruit juice, and the Vodka Iced Tea variety is made with real tea. The full line up is gluten free and has no added sugar. High Noon is part of Spirit of Gallo, an award-winning spirits portfolio that includes E&J Brandy, New Amsterdam Vodka, Pink Whitney, RumChata and more.

About Spirit of Gallo

Spirit of Gallo is the second largest spirits supplier in the United States by volume and represents some of the most iconic brands in the industry including: High Noon Hard Seltzer, New Amsterdam Vodka, E&J Brandy, RumChata, Camarena Tequila, RumHaven, Stratusphere Gin, The Dalmore Scotch Whisky, Tequila Komos, Don Fulano Tequila, Horse Soldier Bourbon, Amaro Montenegro and Condesa Gin. The entire portfolio is featured on .

