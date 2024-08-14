(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rising adoption of smart airports, which integrate IATS to streamline baggage handling, security checks, and customer service, is propelling expansion, Says SNS Insider. Pune, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Airways System Market Analysis: “As per the SNS Insider Research, The Intelligent Airways Transportation System Market size was valued at US$ 9.13 Billion in 2023, and is anticipated to reach US$ 18.61 Billion by 2032, and grow at a CAGR of 8.29% over the forecast period 2024-2032.” Consequent to the increase in the use of the aviation industry as a means of transport, the intelligent airway transportation market is on the rise. This growth in demand for passenger and cargo services requires more sophisticated airway management to reduce costs, enhance passenger experiences, and ensure safety. Bettor spending by governments around the globe is being made in this area with regards to supporting aviation. It has been established that smart technologies are now driving the IATS market. These are ideas being adopted by industry players as a way of achieving competitive advantage. Sophisticated applications are used for the purpose of forecasting the formation of weather, controlling the movement of aircraft and avoiding incidences of crash. This shows that many organizations that are in the aviation industry are engaging providers of technologies to enhance services. For instance, Malaysia Airlines made a particular association with RateGain Travel Technologies to secure the best features to match the prices, and SITA deployed ITA Connect Go, a multi-tenant edge secure SD-WAN planning to develop the cloud services for the air transport market. In addition, partnerships with SaaS providers such as Navitaire, FLYR Labs, Comply365 and other application solutions are allowing airlines to harness cool aviation solutions.





Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 9.13 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 18.61 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.29% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Growth Drivers The growing adoption of advanced technologies in aircraft, along with the rise in e-commerce, is driving increased demand in this market.

Market Growth Fueled by Innovation, Challenged by Economic Uncertainties

Technological advancements in aircraft design, such as fuel-efficient models and electric propulsion systems, are propelling market growth. Additionally, the e-commerce boom is driving demand for efficient air cargo services, stimulating innovation in the logistics sector.

Economic challenges in certain developing economies may hinder the widespread adoption of advanced technologies in the short term.

Key Segments Driving Market Leadership with Innovative Solutions and Enhanced Passenger Experiences

By System Type , the Advance Traffic Management System segment was dominated the market with 31% of the market share in 2023. This segment is expected to maintain its leadership due to the escalating urban congestion crisis. As cities worldwide grapple with increasing traffic volumes, ATMS solutions offer effective remedies by optimizing traffic flow, reducing congestion, and improving overall transportation efficiency. Additionally, the integration of advanced technologies like AI and IoT into ATMS systems is enhancing their capabilities, driving higher adoption rates.

By Application , the Aircraft Traffic Management led the market with a 25% share in 2023. These solutions offer numerous benefits, including collision avoidance, efficient resource utilization, and reduced human error. The Traveler Information Management segment is projected to witness significant growth as airlines focus on providing seamless passenger experiences.

Intelligent Airways Transportation System Market Key Segmentation:

By Offerings:

Hardware



Interface Boards

Sensors

Surveillance Cameras

Telecommunication Networks

Monitoring and Detection Systems Others

Software



Visualization Software

Video Detection Management Software

Transit Management Software Others

Services



Cloud services

Business services Professional services

By System Type:



Advanced Traveler Information System (ATIS)

Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS)

Advanced Transportation Pricing System (ATPS)

Advanced Public Transportation System (APTS) Emergency Medical System (EMS )

By Application:



Security Surveillance

Shuttle Bus Tracking

Traveler Information Management

Aircraft Traffic Management

Smart Ticketing

Emergency Notification Others

Regional Overview

North America dominated in the intelligent airways transportation system market, at 30% of the market share in 2023. This leadership is underpinned by substantial investments in R&D for cutting-edge technologies like IoT and advanced analytics. Government support for transportation infrastructure development, coupled with robust public-private partnerships, has created a fertile ground for IATS adoption.

Conversely, the Asia Pacific region is poised for rapid growth, driven by burgeoning air travel, the need for efficient airport management, and the increasing adoption of sophisticated baggage handling systems.

Regional Coverage

. North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe])

. Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

. Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East])

. Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa]

. Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Recent Developments



In February 2024 , Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking partnered with United Airlines by investing in their Sustainable Flight Fund.

In February 2024 , Switzerland, Italy, and France announced a hybrid toll system changing traditional toll plazas. Using cameras and electronic tags, drivers are charged automatically upon exiting tolled sections.

Kapsch TrafficCom won a contract in February 2024 to modernize Sweden's traffic signal control system. The company will deploy its EcoTrafiX Command platform to improve traffic flow and efficiency. Conduent Transportation secured a deal with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority in January 2024 to expand its cashless tolling system. The company will utilize vehicle registration data to bill drivers without transponders.

Key Takeaways



The IATS market is experiencing growth driven by technological advancements and rising air traffic.

Advanced traffic management systems and aircraft traffic management solutions are key market segments. Government investments and industry collaborations are shaping the market landscape.

