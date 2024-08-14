Notice Of Amendment To Bigbank Articles Of Association

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bigbank AS submitted the proposal to the general meeting of to amend the Bigbank Articles of Association as follows:





Transfer the authority to establish the credit committee from the supervisory board to the management board, in accordance with principles approved by the supervisory board. Specify provisions regarding the credit committee, internal audit unit, and audit committee, and remove substantive redundancies present in the Articles of Association.

The Supervisory Authority issued its approval for the confirmation of the Articles of Association amendments to Bigbank on the 13 th of August 2024.

Bigbank AS () is based on Estonian capital and focuses on loans and deposits for private and corporate customers. In addition to its activities in Estonia, Bigbank has branches in Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania, and Bulgaria and also offers its products as a cross-border service in Austria, Germany and the Netherlands. Bigbank's total balance sheet exceeds 2.5 billion euros.

Martin Länts

Chairman of the Management Board

E-mail: ...

