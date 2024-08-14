Center fresh refreshes itself with “Aage Badh” : A new campaign with brand ambassador as Varun Dhawan

(MENAFN- PR Pundit) New Delhi, August 14, 2024 - What happens when Varun Dhawan’s energy meets the freshness of Centre fresh? A fresh twist that encourages you to take it easy and ‘Aage Badh’! Move forward from being stuck in the past, from past regrets, and from whatever holds you back. Just be your cool, relaxed, and positive self, and let the good vibes and freshness shine through!

Center fresh, the flagship gum and mints brand of Perfetti Van Melle India, announces the launch of its new Aage Badh campaign, featuring the dynamic Varun Dhawan as its brand ambassador. This exciting new chapter for Center fresh aims to inspire young individuals to embrace a forward-looking attitude and overcome life's small everyday setbacks with a new perspective.



This powerful partnership between the two power houses – Center fresh and Varun Dhawan promises to engage and inspire audience.

Varun Dhawan brings his signature charm and confidence, showcasing how a boost of freshness with Center fresh can make a significant difference in one's outlook on life. The quirky and surprising storyline captures the essence of moving forward with a positive spirit, striking a chord with Gen Z audiences. With its uplifting message and humorous tone, this campaign is sure to leave a lasting impression.



Link to the film - Center fresh | Aage Badh ft. Varun Dhawan | Knock, Knock !? | Hindi | 35 sec



Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director, Perfetti Van Melle India said “With presence in close to 3 million outlets today, the Center fresh brand has retained its appeal to consumers over the years by being relevant and consistently refreshing its communication. We are thrilled to be partnering with Varun Dhawan for our current campaign. He delivers a sparkling performance in the TVC nicely conceived by Ogilvy and is born out of strong insight.”



Center fresh has always prioritized connecting with the younger generation, and our latest TVC with Varun Dhawan exemplifies our commitment to providing a fresh perspective and moving forward in life," said Mr. Gunjan Khetan, Marketing Director at Perfetti Van Melle India. "Varun's ability to connect with diverse audiences, particularly the youth, infuses Center fresh with a new energy that will resonate strongly with our fans."



"I'm proud to be a part of the Center fresh family and their new campaign, Aage Badh," said Varun Dhawan. "As someone who's always on-the-go, I know how moving on from small, daily setbacks with a fresh perspective can really turn my day around - whether I'm on set, at a shoot, or just living life to the fullest. It always helps to just pop a center fresh and ‘Aage Badh’! This, for sure, is going to be my mantra going forward”



Commenting on the same, Anurag Agnihotri, Creative Director from Ogilvy India said, "Our message here is simple - Life's challenges are just opportunities in disguise. Take a moment to pause, refresh, and reboot - then tackle them head-on with a clear mind and a positive attitude. Embrace the chance to grow, learn, and move forward. Simply Aage Badh Ja.”

The Aage Badh campaign, launched across television, digital, and social media platforms, is designed to resonate with young audiences who embrace the mantra of moving forward despite daily setbacks. Center fresh encourages today’s youth to stay positive, adapt to change, and live life to the fullest.





MENAFN14082024005100011610ID1108554356