UK, Pakistan engage in talks around measures to limit illegal immigration

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Yvette Cooper, the UK Secretary of State for the Home Department, held a meeting in London with Mohsin Naqvi, the for Interior of Pakistan. The discussions focused on various issues of mutual concern between the two countries, aimed at enhancing cooperation and addressing shared challenges.



One of the key topics of the meeting was the provision of assistance in criminal cases. Both parties explored ways to improve collaboration in the legal domain, particularly in handling complex criminal matters that involve both jurisdictions. This aspect of the discussion underscores the commitment of both governments to strengthen their judicial cooperation.



Another significant area of focus was effective border management. The meeting addressed strategies for improving border security and management practices to better handle cross-border issues. This includes measures to enhance the efficiency of border controls and prevent illegal activities, reflecting the importance of maintaining secure and well-managed borders.



Additionally, the conversation touched upon strategies to curb illegal immigration and initiatives for training Pakistani police officers in the UK. Both countries recognized the need for effective measures to combat illegal immigration and agreed on the value of providing advanced training and support to Pakistani law enforcement personnel to enhance their capabilities. This collaborative approach aims to foster stronger security ties and improve overall law enforcement efforts.

MENAFN14082024000045015839ID1108554337