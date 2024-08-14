Unwind and Find Your Inner Peace this Summer with Banyan Tree Dubai’s Exclusive Spa Offers

(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (August 2024): Prepare to enter a realm of pure serenity as Banyan Tree Dubai presents its latest spa offerings. Designed to provide an unparalleled sanctuary of peace and rejuvenation, Banyan Tree Spa awaits you this summer. With a range of carefully curated treatments and exclusive offers available throughout the summer, you are invited to retreat from the everyday hustle and immerse yourself in a world of tranquillity and bliss.



At Banyan Tree Spa, each therapist is trained at the renowned Banyan Tree Spa Academy, where they master the art of authentic healing techniques passed down through generations. Combining ancient traditions with modern wellbeing practices, these talented therapists use a holistic approach to ensure every treatment is a deeply rejuvenating experience. From the soothing foot baths to the carefully selected herbal remedies, every detail is crafted to restore balance and harmony, leaving you in a state of complete relaxation and renewal.



Summer Spa Offer

Rejuvenate your body and soul with an invigorating spa experience this summer. Get ready to pamper yourself with a bespoke treatment, with the option to choose from a 60-minute massage for AED 430 or a 90-minute massage for AED 530, with an optional 30-minute body scrub or conditioner for AED 300. Available daily until August 31st, 2024, this is the perfect opportunity to unwind and refresh amidst the serene beauty of this engaging environment.



When: Valid until August 31st, 2024

Offer and Price: 60-minute massage of your choice for AED430; 90-minute massage of your choice for AED 530; 30-minute body scrub or body conditioner of your choice for AED 300

*For more information, call +971 4 556 6401 or email ...



Summer Indulgence

The Banyan Tree Spa has crafted the ultimate day of relaxation and culinary delight with its incredible Summer Indulgence offer. Begin your journey with a 60-minute bespoke spa treatment, where the talented therapists will transport you to another realm of relaxation, before following this up with a refreshing and mouthwatering two-course lunch at Alizée Restaurant. Enhance your experience even further with complimentary access to the resort’s serene pools and pristine beach, available from AED 550 on weekdays and AED 650 on weekends.







