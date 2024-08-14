Discover the Season's Hottest Trends with OC Home's Summer Collection

(MENAFNEditorial) Summer is about to end, but there’s still time to refresh your space with the hottest trends of the season. OC Home, a youthful, homegrown brand known for its blend of affordable and chic home décor, has curated a stunning Summer Collection.



Designed with young homeowners, couples, families, as well as individuals living independently in mind, this collection features three captivating styles: the sweet simplicity of Butterscotch, the daring vibes of Maximalism, and the serene charm of Warm Minimalism. From buttery yellow and white tones to bold, dramatic hues and soft, pastel shades, there's something to elevate every space.



Butterscotch Collection



If you’re all about those sunny vibes, the Butterscotch Collection is a match made in heaven. Picture furniture and decor in the sweetest yellow-white tones, adding a touch of sunshine to every corner of your home. Chill in Butterscotch Comfort with a cozy living room setup perfect for kicking back and soaking up those sunny vibes. The creamy white sofa, accented with stylish throw pillows, creates a warm and inviting atmosphere. With a comfortable armchair and a chic coffee table, it’s an ideal spot to relax with a book or spend quality time with loved ones.



For a feast for the eyes, dive into a dining experience that delights the senses. The butterscotch-themed setup features a stunning wooden dining table with a sculptural base, beautifully complemented by vibrant yellow chairs. The modern pendant lights cast a warm, ambient glow, enhancing the elegant atmosphere. Unique floral decor and black candle holders add the final touches, making this space perfect for memorable meals and welcoming conversations.



Maximalism Style

For those who love to make a statement, say hello to the Maximalism Style. Think rich browns, striking blacks, fiery reds, and deep blues. It’s all about layering patterns, textures, and hues to create a space that’s vibrant and full of life.



In the Vibrant Living setup, the living room is popping with bold colours and rich textures. Imagine a deep brown comfortable sofa covered with patterned cushions. The glass coffee table and funky rug complete the look.



Embracing the spirit of maximalism, this space combines eclectic pieces and striking accents to create a dynamic and inviting atmosphere.



For statement dining, create a dining space that truly stands out. This setup features a stunning marble table with a sculptural base, paired with sleek blue chairs for a modern touch. Adorned with minimalist decor, this dining area combines bold design with elegant simplicity. Ideal for memorable gatherings, this space turns every meal into a special occasion.



Warm Minimalism

If a calm and cozy vibe is more your speed, you’ll fall in love with Warm Minimalism. This style embraces light and pastel shades to create a serene and inviting atmosphere. Less is more with the Warm Minimalism range.



Relaxed Elegance is captured perfectly in this space. The creamy white sofa and marble coffee table are pure luxury. The rich natural wood legs add just the right amount of warmth, nailing balance between calm neutrals and bold patterns, making it the perfect place to relax.



For a fresh start, the Summer Collection features a breakfast setup highlighted by pastel plates and glasses bringing a fresh and clean vibe to the table. The sleek design and soft colours of the serve ware make every meal special, even if it’s just your morning cereal or a quick snack



Explore the serene retreat for a cozy, calm, and absolutely delightful setup. The soft pastel shades and clean lines make this space serene. The comfy bed, with its calming pink and floral bedding, is the best spot to unwind and recharge.



“Our Summer Collection is a celebration of the season's essence, bringing together vibrant colours, unique designs, and a fresh vibe to refresh every corner of your home. Whether you're looking to make a bold statement or create a serene retreat, the Summer Collection has something for everyone,” says Hirdesh Methwani - Group Head of Marketing, OC Home.



OC Home's Summer Collection is now available in-store and online, ready to inspire and delight. Dive into the trends, embrace the styles, and make your home the ultimate summer sanctuary!





MENAFN14082024000070016525ID1108554331