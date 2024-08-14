IOF Murders 39,965 Civilians, Injures 92,294 Others Since Beginning Of Genocide On Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Israeli forces (IOF) murdered more than 39,965 Palestinian civilians and more than 92,294 others since the beginning of the Israeli occupation's relentless genocide on the Gaza Strip.

Medical sources in the Gaza Strip stated that the IOF committed two massacres against Palestinian families in Gaza, in the past 24 hours, slaughtering 36 civilians and wounding 54 others.

Thousands of remain under the rubble and scattered on the streets, as the IOF has been preventing ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them, the sources added.

The number of Palestinian martyrs keeps growing because the IOF has not stopped its intensive bombardment on Gaza's neighborhoods since morning today. Medical sources announced that two Palestinian civilians were murdered after the IOF has targeted Ariba area north of Rafah City, in the southern Gaza Strip, adding that ambulance crews pulled out the bodies of three murdered civilians from Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah.

The IOF targeted a house and sniped at a number of armless civilians in the town of Bani Suheila, east of Khan Younis, murdering six of them and injuring several others.

For over ten months, the Israeli occupation has been committing a textbook genocide on the Gaza Strip, murdering more than 39,965 Palestinian civilians and wounding more than 92,294 others.

