Pharos Cloud Education Editiontm Now Available: Modernize Campus Printing

New cloud-native simplifies campus printing, enhances IT efficiency, and introduces essential cost recovery features for higher education.

- Josh Orum, CEOWEST HENRIETTA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pharos Systems International , a leading provider of print management software, announced the availability of Pharos Cloud Education Edition TM, a cutting-edge, cloud-native platform designed to revolutionize campus printing for higher education institutions. This innovative solution modernizes print infrastructure, enhances IT efficiency, and significantly improves the printing experience for students and faculty.Pharos Cloud Education Edition leverages the company's 30+ years of experience serving the higher education market. The solution empowers university IT leaders seeking to replace their legacy on-premise print infrastructure with an easy-to-use cloud-based solution. Education Edition is built on the trusted Pharos Cloud platform, known for its scalability, security, and reliability, and adds the essential cost recovery features required by higher education institutions.Pharos Cloud Education Edition enables universities to manage, analyze and optimize student, faculty, and back-office printing while reducing costs and enhancing security. With Pharos Cloud Education Edition, institutions can:1) Seamlessly transition to a cloud-based print infrastructure and eliminate on-premise print servers to enhance IT efficiency and reduce infrastructure complexity.2) Simplify driver management by minimizing the need to deploy numerous print drivers leveraging Pharos' advanced universal print driver built on IPP Everywhere.3) Enable students to print effortlessly without having to map to individual printers by leveraging location-based direct IP printing and the shared print queues of secure release printing.4) Empower students and staff with the flexibility to print from their laptops, Chromebooks, and mobile devices, ensuring an easy printing experience that aligns with the modern educational environment.5) Enable institutions to recover the cost of student printing.6) Gain actionable insights to optimize the print environment and reduce costs through comprehensive analytics.7) Enhance print security with a platform that supports end-to-end encryption and zero trust security principles.“Pharos Cloud Education Edition is poised to transform campus printing for higher education institutions,” said Josh Orum, CEO at Pharos.“This launch represents the culmination of years of collaboration with universities and colleges to deeply understand their evolving needs. As education continues to advance, so do the demands on campus printing and the way students and faculty interact with print. Pharos Cloud Education Edition provides a modern, cloud-based platform that empowers administrators, enhances the student experience, and helps institutions reduce costs and enhance security. We're thrilled to officially bring this solution to the market and help shape the future of campus printing.”Pharos Cloud Education Edition is available directly through Pharos and select partners. For more information about Pharos Cloud Education Edition and how it can benefit your institution, visit pharos/edu , or follow us on LinkedIn.About Pharos Systems InternationalPharos Systems International is a leading provider of PrintOps software and services for large enterprises and higher education institutions. Since its founding in 1992, Pharos has been committed to delivering innovative solutions that optimize office printing, reduce costs, enhance security, and empower hybrid workforces with intuitive printing experiences. Headquartered in West Henrietta, NY, Pharos has established a proven track record of innovation and customer satisfaction over its three-decade history.

