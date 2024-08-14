Kolkata Rape And Murder: Parents Suspect Gang Rape, Claims 150 Mg Of Semen Found In Victim's Body

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kolkata rape and murder: Parents of the deceased 31-year-old doctor suspect their daughter was gang raped. They reportedly told the Calcutta High Court in their petition that 150 mg of semen was found in the victim's body, which suggests involvement of more than one individual.

NDTV claimed to have accessed the parent's petition, which reported stated the autopsy found 150 mg of semen in the victim's body, "a quantity suggesting involvement of more than one individual, further corroborated the suspicion of gang rape".