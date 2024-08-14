Graphene Market Analysis Reveals Growth Outlook Of 15.7% CAGR Reaching $2,155 Mn Revenue By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Graphene

Graphene Composites Expected to Reach $ 2,155 million by 2030 - Exactitude Consultancy

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Exactitude Consultancy Research newly added a research report on the Global Graphene Market, which represents a study for the period from 2024 to 2030. Graphene is a carbon allotrope composed of a monolayer of atoms arranged in a 2D honeycomb lattice nanostructure. It is revolutionizing the aerospace industry as it improves the functionality of the coatings and composites used in drones, helicopters, planes, and spaceship manufacturing. It helps in increasing the mechanical properties making it thinner and decreasing weight. Graphene is an active chemical sensor in electrolyte-gated arrangements. Graphene-based top-gate insulators can be manufactured with 1 to 5 nm thickness in an electrolyte, with a concentration of a few millimolars, which the best top-gate Field-Effect Transistors (FETs) that have Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) cannot match. A graphene-based photodetector works by computing photon flux. The photon flux is measured by converting the energy of the absorbed photons into electrical current.

The global graphene market is expected to grow at 15.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 2,155 million by 2030 from USD 580 million in 2023.

Major Companies Included in Report are-

ACS Material LLC, Angstron Materials Inc., CVD Equipment Corporation, Black Swan Graphene Inc,. Grafoid Inc., G6 Materials Corp., Graphene NanoChem PLC, Graphenea S.A., Haydale Graphene Industries Plc, Vorbeck Materials Corp. and XG Sciences Inc. and others.

Industry News

24 January 2024: Black Swan Graphene Inc. introduced the establishment of a distribution and sales agreement with Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd. This agreement leverages the existing strategic partnership and ranks Thomas Swan as a value-added non-exclusive distributor and reseller of Black Swan's innovative graphene enhanced masterbatch (GEM) products in the polymer additive market.

22 August 2023: Haydale Graphene Industries Plc collaborated with PETRONAS to functionalize graphene for various product applications and accelerate the commercialization of graphene-based formulations in numerous industries.

Graphene Market Segmentation

Graphene Market by Product Type, 2020-2029, (In USD Million), (Kilotons)

Bulk Graphene

Monolayer Graphene

Graphene Market by Application, 2020-2029, (In USD Million), (Kilotons)

Composites

Paints, Coatings, And Inks

Energy Storage & Harvesting

Electronics

Catalyst

Tires

Others

Graphene Market by End Use, 2020-2029, (In USD Million), (Kilotons)

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace

Electronics

Military & Defense

Others

Several factors are driving the growth of the graphene market:

Exceptional Properties: Graphene's unique properties, including high electrical and thermal conductivity, mechanical strength, and flexibility, make it highly desirable for various applications, from electronics to energy storage.

Advancements in Technology: Progress in graphene production techniques, such as chemical vapor deposition, liquid-phase exfoliation, and chemical reduction, is making it more feasible to produce graphene at scale and lower costs.

Growing Electronics Industry: The demand for advanced electronics, including flexible displays, high-speed transistors, and sensors, is fueling interest in graphene due to its potential to enhance performance and enable new functionalities.

Energy Storage Innovations: Graphene's potential to improve the efficiency and performance of batteries and supercapacitors is driving growth in the energy sector, where there is a strong focus on developing high-capacity, fast-charging energy storage solutions.

Material Science and Composites: The use of graphene in composites and coatings can enhance the strength, durability, and lightweight properties of materials, attracting interest from industries such as aerospace, automotive, and construction.

Biomedical Applications: The potential applications of graphene in drug delivery, tissue engineering, and diagnostic tools are expanding its market reach into the biomedical field, driven by increasing research and development efforts.

Increased Investment and R&D: Significant investments in research and development by governments, private companies, and academic institutions are accelerating the commercialization of graphene technologies and applications.

Sustainable Solutions: The drive for sustainable and eco-friendly materials is promoting the adoption of graphene, particularly in areas like water purification and environmental sensing, where its properties can offer significant benefits.

Graphene Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

The graphene market is predominantly driven by the Asia-Pacific region, which leads in both production and consumption due to significant investments in research and development, particularly in countries like China, South Korea, and Japan. China, in particular, stands out as a major player, with substantial government support and funding directed towards advancing graphene technologies. This region benefits from a strong manufacturing base and a growing number of graphene-based product innovations. North America and Europe also play crucial roles, with North America focusing on cutting-edge research and commercialization efforts, and Europe leveraging its strong industrial and technological infrastructure to advance graphene applications. These regions are notable for their contributions to graphene's integration into advanced electronics, energy storage, and materials science. Despite their leadership, all regions are working towards overcoming production and cost challenges, with global collaboration and technological advancements expected to drive continued growth and innovation across the graphene market.

