African state pledges to safeguard Sahel bordering nations against sanctions

(MENAFN) Senegalese Prime Ousmane Sonko has reaffirmed his country’s commitment to opposing sanctions imposed on Mali due to recent military coups, during a visit to Bamako on Monday. Meeting with Mali’s transitional President Assimi Goita and Prime Minister Choguel Maiga, Sonko voiced strong support for Mali’s transitional and criticized the economic embargo enforced by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).



Sonko, who has been vocal against the sanctions since their imposition, reiterated his solidarity with Mali and expressed disappointment that some of the sanctions came from fellow West African nations, including Senegal itself. The sanctions followed Mali’s back-to-back military coups in 2020 and 2021, led by Goita, who has since faced criticism for failing to fulfill promises of holding elections.



The sanctions, which aimed to pressure Mali’s military rulers to restore civilian governance, were partially lifted in 2022 after the government committed to holding elections by March 2024. However, the scheduled presidential elections were postponed last September, leading to ongoing regional tensions. The ECOWAS bloc has maintained Mali’s membership suspension and extended sanctions to neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso, which are also under military rule, to enforce a transition to civilian governments.



During the visit, discussions between Senegal and Mali also focused on regional security and potential economic cooperation, underscoring the close ties and shared interests between the two West African nations amidst a complex political landscape.

MENAFN14082024000045015687ID1108554025