FE International Establishes Investment Banking Broker-Dealer Offering Public M&A Advisory And Private Placement Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FE International , (“FEI”), the international transaction consulting, asset management, and M&A advisory firm for lower middle businesses whose team has closed 1,500 M&A transactions in over 25 countries during the firm's 13-year history, announces its new FINRA registered broker-dealer, FE Capital Markets, LLC (“FECM”). FECM will advise clients in public merger, acquisition, and sale transactions and private debt and equity placements. The new capabilities offered by FECM are designed to better serve the growing needs of FE's technology sector entrepreneur, corporate, and investor clients.

“This announcement marks a significant milestone for FE International, who has always been dedicated to supporting our clients through every stage of their business journey,” said Randal Stephenson, FE Capital Markets LLC's Chief Executive Officer and Head of Investment Banking.“The FE International family of companies includes our award-winning M&A business, our due diligence services, our early-stage seed and growth capital advisory, and our proprietary technology-focused asset management. By adding FECM's public company M&A advisory and private debt and equity placement capabilities, we are positioning ourselves to offer a comprehensive solution at every step of the way in a business' lifetime, helping entrepreneurs, companies, and investors achieve their objectives,” said Stephenson.

“This opens up new client markets and ways we can help our clients. FE International already has a global reputation for M&A execution and a deep understanding of technology businesses,” said Stephenson.“With the FE Capital Markets platform offering investment banking services typically used by larger, established companies and private equity investors, this greatly expands our business and allows a more holistic approach to financial advisory, ensuring we have the complete tool kit to solve virtually any challenge our clients face.”

About FE International

Founded in 2010, FEI is known for its extensive network of pre-qualified international investors. Its team includes experts in business performance optimization, valuation, accounting and due diligence, exit planning, M&A, capital raising, and more. FEI professionals have completed more than 1,500 successful strategic and financial transactions valued at over $50 billion. FEI serves clients worldwide with headquarters in New York and international offices in Miami, San Francisco, London, Mumbai and Warsaw. It was named one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies in 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021 and 2020 by The Financial Times and is also a five-time Inc. 5000 company. For more information, visit .

