Proof Of The Pudding Set To Deliver Elevated Food Experience To Fans At The TOUR Championship In Atlanta

Proof of the Pudding logo

Adam Noyes, CEO, Proof of the Pudding

Pork al Pastor Tacos, Proof of the Pudding

- Adam Noyes, CEO, Proof of the PuddingATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Proof of the Pudding , a leader in food service management and catering for state-of-the-art centers, sports and entertainment arenas and college stadiums, is set to deliver an elevated food experience to golf fans at the TOUR Championship from August 28 through September 1. On par with the newly restored East Lake Golf Club set to raise the bar for the top 30 players competing for the FedExCup, Proof of the Pudding will offer fans expanded and evolved premium and concession offerings showcasing fresh and locally sourced ingredients.“We are proud to be partners of“Atlanta's Own” event that has met the demand for a front-row seat at the PGA TOUR'S season finale with elevated hospitality options including private hosting suites and reserved seating in hospitality venues,” said Adam Noyes, CEO, Proof of the Pudding.“The TOUR Championship is the perfect venue for businesses across the state to witness exceptional golf, and share food and beverage offerings with customers, potential new clients and employees.”Proof of the Pudding will serve 70,000 people with its 25 premium locations, 16 concession stands and bars, and by taking care of the TOUR Championship volunteers. The Company's premium hospitality and concession locations will feature made-from-scratch food offerings and showcase numerous local vendors including Halperns' Steak & Seafood, Springer Mountain Farms, Pearson Farms, Qihe Mushroom Farm, and Sweet Grass Dairy.Ticketholders for the Legends Suites on the 18th Green will enjoy farm-to-table menus for lunch, snacks and a full bar all day. Featured items include pork al pastor tacos with achiote-red chili pork, pineapple, charred onions, cilantro and taco truck green sauce; jambalaya pasta with chicken breast, andouille sausage, peppers, onions, penne and creole cream sauce; heirloom tomato salad with cucumber, Vidalia onions, arugula, radish, tarragon, feta, olives and lemon vinaigrette; and sweets such as pecan praline shortbreads, raspberry streusel and banana pudding, all spotlighting locally grown produce.At the Coca-Cola Café, within The Landing, fans will find an old-school soda fountain menu and Coca-Cola Floats. Must-have menu items include the all-beef hot dog Coca-Cola chili dog with Coca-Cola chili, cheddar cheese, onions and roasted jalapeno on a Martin's potato roll; the double patty Coca-Cola barbeque cheeseburger with smoked gouda, Coca-Cola caramelized onions and Coca-Cola BBQ Sauce on Martin's potato roll.As part of the Company's sustainability action, Proof utilizes PlantSwitch renewable serviceware made from plant-based material. Copia, a technology-forward food recovery platform, enables Proof to redistribute surplus food to nearby communities easily.About Proof of the PuddingBased in Atlanta, GA, Proof of the Pudding has served top-notch cuisine, service and design for clients nationwide for more than 45 years. At state-of-the-art convention centers, sports arenas, collegiate stadiums, cultural landmarks, world-class golf courses, yacht shows and motorsports facilities, Proof's passion for elevated hospitality, service and quality is served daily via custom creative menus. The Company's list of partnerships includes PGA Tour, Gas South Arena, Michelin Raceway & Tower, The World of Coca-Cola, The Carter Center, Georgia Tech University, Duke University, Mississippi State University, Wake Forest University and Emory Sports Medicine Complex. Proof's services include food service and venue management, premium sports and entertainment, large-scale corporate and social events and wedding catering, customer service training and catering consulting. The Company's demonstrated expertise has been recognized with a variety of industry awards, most recently with BizBash's Industry Innovator Award. In 2023, Proof of the Pudding received investment from Bruin Capital, a global sports and entertainment investment company.

