US VP Harris gets under scrutiny for employing Google search ad links to genuine news articles

(MENAFN) United States Vice President Kamala Harris is under scrutiny for employing Google search advertisements that link to genuine news articles, but with altered headlines and descriptions designed to portray her more favorably, according to a report by Axios. The ads, which have been running since at least August 3, feature manipulated headlines from prominent news outlets, including CNN, AP, CBS, NPR, The Guardian, and USA Today, among others.



The altered ads closely mimic real search results, potentially misleading users into believing the modified headlines reflect actual news coverage. Although Axios notes that such practices are not uncommon in political advertising, it also highlights that Harris’s rival, Donald Trump, has not engaged in similar tactics, according to Google’s advertising transparency center.



Several of the affected news outlets expressed surprise and concern upon discovering that their brands were being used in this manner. A spokesperson for The Guardian stated that the organization plans to contact Google to seek further clarification about the use of their content.



In response to these allegations, Google has defended the practice, asserting that the ads are labeled as “sponsored” and thus distinguishable from organic search results. However, the company has acknowledged a “technical glitch” in Google’s Ad Library, which may have led to some ads appearing without the required disclosures. Google has committed to investigating the issue, reaffirming its long-standing efforts to ensure transparency in election-related advertising.

