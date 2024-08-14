Netanyahu publicly spars over country`s strategic objectives in ongoing Gaza war

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant are publicly sparring over the country’s strategic objectives in the ongoing Gaza conflict, revealing significant divisions within the Israeli government. The tension between the two leaders surfaced after Gallant criticized Netanyahu’s vow to achieve “total victory” over Hamas. According to Israeli reports, Gallant, who has consistently advocated for a ceasefire with Hamas, dismissed Netanyahu’s ambitions as “gibberish” and mere “war drumming.”



The confrontation came to light during a private security briefing at the Knesset on Monday. Following the briefing, Tally Gotliv, an MP from Netanyahu’s Likud party, condemned Gallant's comments on social media, urging Netanyahu to consider dismissing him from his position. In response, Netanyahu’s office accused Gallant of adopting an “anti-Israel” stance, suggesting that his criticism undermines efforts to secure a hostage deal. The statement directed Gallant’s criticisms towards Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, branding him as the primary obstacle to a resolution.



Netanyahu's office reiterated the Prime Minister's commitment to achieving “absolute victory,” a stance that is seen by the cabinet as crucial for concluding hostilities and securing the release of over 100 hostages taken by Hamas during the October 7 attack on Israel. The statement underscored that this goal is a directive binding on all members of the cabinet, including Gallant. However, despite the heated rhetoric, Israeli media later reported that Netanyahu is not actively considering removing Gallant from his post.



This clash between Netanyahu and Gallant highlights the internal disagreements within the Israeli government regarding the approach to the Gaza conflict, reflecting broader debates about military strategy and diplomatic efforts.

