Israeli occupying forces escalate their actions against construction sector in Salfit, broader West Bank

(MENAFN) In recent months, the Israeli occupying forces have escalated their actions against the construction sector in Salfit and the broader West Bank, as part of a broader strategy to consolidate control over Palestinian territories. This intensified campaign is seen as a critical component of the ongoing effort to annex more of the West Bank and implement a new reality that favors colonial expansion.





The measures employed by the occupying forces include prosecuting construction workers, seizing construction equipment and vehicles, and issuing stop-work orders to landowners. These actions are part of a broader series of arbitrary policies designed to hinder Palestinian urbanization and development. The aim is to create a situation that isolates Palestinian villages, disrupts their growth, and promotes the expansion of Israeli settlements.





The bulk of these measures have been concentrated in the towns of Qarawat Bani Hassan and Deir Ballut. According to the municipality of Qarawat Bani Hassan, the number of stop-work notices issued has reached 163, with 60 of these notifications occurring in 2023 alone. These notices have impacted a wide range of structures, including 121 houses, 13 agricultural rooms, 4 water wells, 10 commercial and industrial facilities, a mosque, a garbage dump, a fence, livestock breeding shacks, 3 roads, 3 public squares, and 5 plots of land.





Ibrahim Assi, the mayor of Qarawat Bani Hassan, reported that the occupation forces are systematically targeting the construction sector in his town. They actively pursue bulldozers and concrete pumps, regardless of their specific location or activity at the time. This aggressive approach includes harassing and detaining construction workers, arresting them, and confiscating their equipment, often without the possibility of retrieving it.





These actions reflect a broader strategy to prevent Palestinians from building and developing their land, thereby consolidating Israeli control and facilitating the expansion of settlements. By imposing these restrictive measures, the occupying forces are not only disrupting daily life but also undermining the long-term prospects for Palestinian growth and development.



The intensified attacks on the construction sector underscore the ongoing and deepening conflict over land and resources in the West Bank. As the situation continues to evolve, the impact on Palestinian communities remains profound, highlighting the broader geopolitical and humanitarian issues at stake in the region.

