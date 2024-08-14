Office of Israeli PM issues statement outlining new conditions related to prisoner exchange, ceasefire deal

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the office of Israeli Prime issued a statement outlining new conditions related to the proposal for a prisoner exchange and ceasefire deal. This statement responds to a report by The New York Times, which indicated that Netanyahu had introduced additional conditions that could complicate the upcoming negotiations scheduled for Thursday.



The Israeli Prime Minister's office clarified that the new conditions pertain to three key issues originally addressed in the July 2 and July 7 proposals sent to mediators.



The first point of contention involves the Netzarim corridor. According to the May 27 proposal, only unarmed civilians are permitted to cross this corridor into northern Gaza. The July 27 statement from Netanyahu’s office emphasized that an agreed-upon mechanism should be established to ensure this provision is met, clarifying that this new requirement does not contradict the May 27 proposal but rather facilitates its implementation.



Regarding the release of prisoners, the May 27 proposal specified a certain number of hostages, whether alive or deceased, to be released. In contrast, the July 27 letter from Netanyahu's office asserts that all living hostages in the relevant category should be released. This position aligns with the initial proposal's intent but specifies the inclusion of all living individuals.



The third point addresses the method of releasing Palestinian prisoners. The May 27 proposal included a provision allowing Israel to exercise veto power over the release of certain prisoners and required that a specific number be sent to a third country. The July 27 letter confirms that this stipulation is fully met, ensuring compliance with the original proposal.



These updates reflect Israel’s ongoing efforts to refine the terms of the deal and address logistical and procedural issues as the negotiations approach. The introduction of these new conditions may impact the dynamics of the upcoming discussions and the overall progress toward a ceasefire agreement.

MENAFN14082024000045015687ID1108553730