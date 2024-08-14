Bryant Group Recognized For The 2Nd Year In A Row As One Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies On The Inc. 5000

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bryant Group logo

Prestigious Ranking Highlights Bryant Group's Ongoing Commitment to Transforming Leadership and Driving Organizational Success

- Sally BryantIRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Inc. revealed today that Bryant Group ranks No. 1075 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, Inc.'s annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This recognition is a testament to the unwavering loyalty of Bryant Group's search and leadership development clients, the trust of candidates and individual coaching clients, and the nonstop efforts of the entire team. Over the last 36+ years, Bryant Group has impacted more than 10,000 leaders and served nearly 300 of the world's most impactful mission-driven organizations with Executive Search, Talent Development, and Leadership Coaching, proving that great leadership can change the world."We are honored to be recognized by Inc 5000 for our second consecutive year. Our success and growth is directly related to the work we do with our partners who make the world a better place in a multitude of ways and each joins us in our work to be uncommon on purpose," said Chris Bingley, President of Bryant Group.Sally Bryant, CEO of Bryant Group, added, "Being named to the Inc. 5000 is more than a business milestone for us; it's a reflection of our commitment to creating positive change through great leadership. We are honored to work with organizations that are making a difference, and we remain steadfast in our mission to support their success through the full talent life cycle, including executive recruitment, leadership development, and individual coaching."About BRYANT GROUPSince the company's founding in the 1980s, Bryant Group has taken the approach that the right leaders can transform organizations and create thriving teams.Founded by Christopher Bryant, BRYANT GROUP was one of the first executive search firms in the U.S. to specialize exclusively in philanthropy recruitment. Today, under the leadership of Sally Bryant, the team continues to focus on mission-oriented organizations, offering a full spectrum of leadership services including recruitment, leadership development, and executive coaching. The company's legacy is one of integrity, diligence, and a deep commitment to people.For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to .More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000MethodologyCompanies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.About Inc.Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

