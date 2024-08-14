Czech FM: Under International Law, Ukraine Can Defend Itself On Territory Of Aggressor
8/14/2024 7:19:06 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the context of the events in the Kursk region, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said that under international law, Ukraine can defend itself on the territory of the aggressor country.
He wrote about this on the social Network , Ukrinform reports.
'International law allows Ukraine to defend itself even on the aggressor's territory. Russia's aggression against Ukraine since 2014 has destroyed lives of millions of people. If we seek a just peace, the solution is for all armies to return to internationally recognized borders,' Lipavsky said.
As reported by Ukrinform, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said on 12 August that the Defence Forces were conducting an offensive operation in the Kursk region.
On 13 August, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 74 settlements in the Kursk region were under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
At a briefing, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi stressed that the purpose of the operation in Kursk region is not to seize foreign territories, but to save the lives of our people and protect Ukraine's territory from Russian attacks. Ukraine's actions are legitimate, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces do not violate international humanitarian law.
