Dental Restorative Market Is Projected To Reach US$39 Billion At A CAGR Of 6.7% By 2034 | Fact.MR

Rockville, MD, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revenue from the global dental restorative is projected to reach US$ 20.32 billion in 2024, according to an updated study published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. The market has been forecasted to expand at 6.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

Market growth is mainly attributed to the increasing burden of oral diseases and expanding dental tourism in several countries across the world. Increasing population of geriatric people with a common issue of tooth decay is creating greater prospects for market players. However, insurance reimbursement concerns and the high cost of restorative treatment/procedures are factors hampering market expansion to some extent.

Among all the regions, North America accounts for around one-third share of the global market share, driven by rising cases of dental and oral diseases and an expanding population of elderly people facing oral health issues.

As revealed in a report by the American Dental Association in 2021, around 2 in 3 people of 65 or more years are facing gum diseases and around 50% of individuals above 75 years are affected by root caries in at least one tooth.

Global sales of dental restorative equipment are projected to reach US$ 39 billion by the end of 2034.

North America is evaluated to account for 3% share of global market revenue by 2034.

Demand for dental restorative solutions in Japan is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2024 to 2034.

Worldwide sales of restorative materials are analyzed to rise at a 9% CAGR and reach US$ 13.62 billion by the end of 2034.

Global demand for dental restorative services for use in dental clinics is approximated to accelerate at a CAGR of 8% and reach a market value of US$ 20.98 billion by 2034-end. The market in South Korea is projected to expand at 1% CAGR through 2034.

“Market players should leverage opportunities created with increasing cases of oral diseases and rising demand for reliable and affordable dental implant services,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Flourishing Dental Tourism in India

Demand for dental restorative solutions in India is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 10.3% and reach a market value of US$ 2.76 billion by the end of 2034. Dental tourism in India is expanding significantly, which is fueling demand for restorative solutions. With many oral healthcare facilities acquiring advanced equipment for application in dental restorative procedures, the market is only set to expand further over the coming years.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Dental Restorative Market:

3M Company, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Dentsply Sirona, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Institut Straumann AG, Septodont holding, GC Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., COLTENE Holding AG, Envisat Holdings Corporation, Sonendo, and ZimVie Inc. are some of the leading companies in the dental restorative market.

Dental Restorative Industry News:

Key players in the dental restorative industry are introducing advanced solutions to enhance their portfolios and increase market share. For example, ZimVie Inc. launched the Encode Emergence Healing Abutment and T3 PRO Tapered Implant in the U.S. in June 2022, following FDA approval. Similarly, Sonendo introduced the CleanFlow instrument in April 2022 for the GentleWave system, offering less invasive options for root canal therapy.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the dental restorative market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (restorative equipment [CAD/CAM & dental delivery systems, rotary instruments, articulating equipment, light curing equipment, dental durance, casting devices, dental drills, mixing devices], restorative materials [direct restorative dental materials, indirect restorative dental materials, dental impression materials, biomaterials, bonding materials], prosthetics, implants) and end user (hospitals, dental clinics, dental institutes & research centers), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

