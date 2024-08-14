US Labor Union Files Labor Charges Against Trump And Musk For Worker Intimidation

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A U.S. union has filed a complaint against Elon Musk and Donald for supporting the firing of workers who went on strike to demand their rights.

According to the labor union, Trump and Musk made statements on Monday, August 12, during a live broadcast to an audience of one million people, expressing support for the illegal dismissal of striking workers.

The union emphasized that under U.S. law, workers cannot be fired for going on strike and threatening workers in this manner is illegal under labor relations laws.

This comes as the United Auto Workers (UAW) union recently announced its support for Kamala Harris, a potential Democratic candidate and election rival of Trump.

On the same day, Kamala Harris also filed a separate complaint against Elon Musk and Donald Trump.

The actions of Musk and Trump have sparked significant controversy, raising concerns about the protection of workers' rights and the legality of dismissing employees for participating in strikes.

As the legal battles unfold, the case may have broader implications for labor rights in the U.S., highlighting the ongoing tensions between corporate leaders and workers seeking to assert their rights.

