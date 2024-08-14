State Of Emergency Introduced In Russia's Belgorod Region As Ukraine's Raid Progresses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Belgorod region of Russia, a regional-level state of emergency has been declared, followed by a request to the commission to declare a state of emergency at the level.

That's according to DW , Ukrinform reports.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov says the decision was made amid the extremely tense situation in the region due to "daily shelling as households are being destroyed." According to the official, the authorities intend to turn to the government commission with a request to declare a state of emergency at the federal level.

The governor also reported that the evacuation of children "to safe health camps" is ongoing while 5,000 children have already been removed in the area.

As reported, since August 9, a counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced in Russia's Kursk, Bryansk, and Belgorod regions bordering Ukraine. At the same time, a federal state of emergency has been enforced in Kursk region after the Ukrainian incursion on August 6.

Monday morning, Belgorod authorities announced the evacuation of the Krasna Yaruga on August 12.

Currently, the Armed Forces of Ukraine control nearly 1,000 square kilometers of Russian territory, as per Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhii Tykhyi, stated at a briefing that the purpose of the Ukrainian military raid in Russia's Kursk region is not to capture foreign land, but to preserve the lives of Ukrainians and protect the territory of Ukraine from Russian strikes. Ukraine's actions are absolutely legitimate, he stressed, adding that the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not violate international humanitarian law.

Photo from open sources