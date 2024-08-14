In Donetsk Region, Substation And One Of Mines Were De-Energised As Result Of Hostilities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On 13 August, power engineers restored electricity to 25,500 consumers who had lost power due to the hostilities.

'Yesterday, power engineers restored power to 25,489 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities. In total, 492 settlements remain without power supply as of this morning due to hostilities and technical violations,' the statement said.

It is noted that 19,000 consumers in Chernihiv region lost power due to shelling, they were supplied with electricity using a backup scheme.

In Donetsk region, a substation and one of the mines with 24 people in it were de-energised as a result of the hostilities. All of them were brought to the surface.

The Ministry of Energy also informs that as of the morning of 14 August, 79,200 consumers in Donetsk region, 38,800 in Kharkiv region, 3,700 in Zaporizhzhia region, more than 7,000 in Sumy region, and 1,400 in Chernihiv region are without electricity due to the hostilities.

In Rivne region, 6,086 customers were disconnected from gas supply for technological reasons.

In Sumy region, a steel underground gas distribution pipeline was damaged by a KAB strike, leaving 724 consumers without gas.

As reported, on 12 August, power engineers restored electricity supply to 13,100 consumers who lost power due to the hostilities.