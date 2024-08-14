NGP VAN Announces New Partnerships Program, Opening Platform To New Integrations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NGP VAN Opens Its to Industry-Leading Partners, Giving Its Clients Easy Access To The Best Tools To Further Bolster Their Efforts To Defend Democracy and Achieve Progressive Wins

Pingdex is the First To Partner With The 20+ Year Old Progressive Tech Platform



WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

NGP VAN, the winningest platform in the history of and progressive campaigns, today announced the launch of a new partnerships program aimed at opening the platform to integrations with other popular technologies in the political space, allowing NGP VAN clients to work efficiently as they push to win in November and beyond.

Under this new partnerships program, NGP VAN will serve as a foundation for other tech providers - including competitors in the progressive tech space - to integrate with and build upon its API to create the ultimate platform for Democratic and progressive campaigns and causes. The new partnerships program is designed to make it even easier for users to access the best-in-class tools available, fully integrated within the platform. Integrations will work through a simple, robust API that unlocks the power of NGP VAN software for applications in just about every sector of progressive political tech,

"The idea is simple but powerful: embrace the best ideas from the brightest companies and organizations - and weave them together to build a platform that will outpace anything available," said NGP VAN general manager Chelsea Peterson Thompson. "At NGP VAN we are acutely aware of our core competencies, and where others can build something better backed by our data. If it means winning for Democrats and progressive causes, we want to welcome those other builders into a strong partnership together."

Pingdex , the app known for its fundraising and call time capabilities, has joined NGP VAN as its first strategic partner under the new partnerships program. Together, NGP VAN and Pingdex users will benefit from seamless integration, automatically syncing read-out notes, results, and pledges to NGP VAN.

"We are proud to have Pingdex as our first partner in this program," said Peterson Thompson. "The value of integrating their tools will make a huge impact for campaigns up and down the ballot."

For more information about NGP VAN, visit

ngpvan .

About NGP VAN

NGP VAN is the winningest technology platform in the history of Democratic and progressive causes, working tirelessly to innovate and advance the technology our clients rely on to bolster our democracy. We help power the trailblazers, campaigners, and advocates fighting up and down the ticket for equality, racial justice, reproductive freedom, democracy, climate reform, and more- including the national Democratic committees and progressive organizations, thousands of Democratic campaigns, hundreds of labor unions, advocacy organizations, progressive and non-partisan PACs, and other organizations.

About Pingdex

Pingdex is an easy-to-use yet powerful software application to manage fundraising and political call time on the web and mobile devices. Over 200 Democratic campaigns, national committees, ballot initiatives, and nonprofits rely on Pingdex to efficiently communicate with constituents and donors.



Press Contact:

Simone Hassan-Bey

NGP VAN

[email protected]

SOURCE NGP VAN