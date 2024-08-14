NAPL Launches Kief Wellness: Providing Well-Researched Ayurveda-Based Health And Wellness Solutions

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) NAPL (Niche and Pharmaceuticals Limited), a leading name in the cannabis industry, is proud to announce the launch of its new Ayurveda-based and wellness brand, Kief Wellness. This innovative brand combines the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda with cutting-edge science, offering a unique range of products designed to promote holistic well-being. Designed and formulated for various severe to chronic and common ailments including Cancer effects, Diabetes, Brain issues, Heart issues, Neurological disorders, Joint pain, inflammation, Hair problems, immune-related issues, and more.



About Kief Wellness:

Kief Wellness is more than just a brand; it's a commitment to harnessing nature's pure ingredients for holistic health and wellness while maintaining safety and quality. Each product in the Kief Wellness line is meticulously crafted using the finest natural ingredients, combining the therapeutic properties of Ayurveda with the proven scientific benefits. They are well-researched in labs under the guidance of experts and are formulated with timeless Ayurvedic herbs. This ensures that every product not only supports health but also aligns with the customer's satisfaction and safety.



Key Features:

?Holistic Health: Kief Wellness offers a comprehensive range of products designed to address various aspects of health, from immunity and mental clarity to skin health and stress relief.

?Natural Ingredients: Our products are formulated with carefully selected herbs and botanicals, all sourced sustainably and blended to maximize their natural potency.

?No Side Effects: Following our commitment to safety, all Kief Wellness products are designed to be effective without causing adverse effects, making them suitable for everyday use.

?Well-Researched: Each product in the Kief Wellness line is backed by extensive research, combining ancient Ayurvedic wisdom with modern scientific insights to deliver safe and effective solutions.



Statements from Leadership:

Harisharan Devgan, Founder of NAPL and the visionary behind Kief Wellness, stated,“With Kief Wellness, we are taking a significant step forward in merging ancient traditions with modern science. Our mission is to provide consumers with the highest quality products that are not only effective but also natural and side effects free. We believe that the future of health lies in the synergy between Ayurveda and modern science, and Kief Wellness is our contribution to this emerging field.”



Product Line-Up:

Kief Wellness will feature a range of products, including supplements, skincare, and wellness oils. Each product is crafted to support the body's natural healing processes, helping consumers achieve balance and vitality in their daily lives.



Availability:

Kief Wellness products will be available for purchase through our official website kiefwellness and selected retail partners across India. The brand plans to expand its reach internationally in the coming months.



About NAPL:

NAPL (Niche Agriculture and Pharmaceuticals Limited) is a trailblazer in the cannabis industry, committed to innovation, sustainability, and the highest standards of quality. With a focus on integrating traditional knowledge with modern science, NAPL is dedicated to revealing the full therapeutic potential of the Indian Holy Plant - Cannabis, enhancing the quality of life for consumers while also exploring its significant potential in various industries. Now, stepping into the wellness industry with potential natural solutions for various health issues is another endeavor to improve the quality of life for people.

